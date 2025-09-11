  • home icon
"We are not knocking down doors" - Napheesa Collier’s husband makes strong admission on chasing Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 11, 2025 05:34 GMT
Napheesa Collier's husband makes strong admission on chasing Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson. (Photo: IMAGN)
Napheesa Collier’s husband makes strong admission on chasing Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson. (Photo: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson were two of the biggest names missing from Unrivaled's inaugural season. The league tried to sign both players, but they turned them down to rest in the offseason. Napheesa Collier's husband and Unrivaled CEO, Alex Bazzell, has changed his tune about their pursuit.

Speaking to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Bazzell was asked about possibly signing Clark and Wilson for Unrivaled's second season. There are ongoing negotiations with the best players in the world, but the league isn't interested in "chasing" them since they already have a great roster.

"There is always an ongoing dialogue," Bazzell said. "There is no secret who the top players in the world are, and they know we have a spot for them. But we are not knocking down doors or chasing people down. I feel good about where our rosters stand."
In addition to expanding their player development pool, Unrivaled also announced the expansion of the league with two more teams. There will be a total of eight teams for the second season next January. They have also signed around 90.0% of the players from last season, so there's still plenty of room for Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson.

Clark has been ruled out for the rest of the WNBA season due to a groin injury. Unrivaled's biggest problem was injuries, so it will be interesting to see if the Indiana Fever star joins the 3-on-3 league.

Wilson, on the other hand, is known for taking the offseason seriously and getting as much rest as possible. She has only played one season overseas, which was during the 2018-19 CBA season for the Shaanxi Red Wolves.

Candace Parker praises Caitlin Clark's decision to sit out her injury

Candace Parker praises Caitlin Clark's decision to sit out her injury. (Photo: IMAGN)
Candace Parker praises Caitlin Clark's decision to sit out her injury. (Photo: IMAGN)

It took nearly two months before Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever confirmed that she won't be playing this season anymore. Clark has battled muscle-related injuries throughout her sophomore year, with two hamstring injuries early in the season and two groin injuries.

Three-time WNBA champion Candace Parker praised Clark's decision to prioritize her long-term health rather than return to play basketball.

"She had never missed a game in her collegiate career," Parker said, according to ClutchPoints. "I'm proud of this generation for taking the time they need, looking at the bigger picture and making sure they get healthy."

Clark played in just 13 games, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals.

