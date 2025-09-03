"We know everything they’re about to do": Alyssa Thomas boldly boasts about knowing Stephanie White's schemes inside out

Alyssa Thomas powered the Phoenix Mercury to an 85-79 victory over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, and afterward she credited her familiarity with the Fever’s schemes from playing two seasons under Stephanie White.Thomas and White were together with the Connecticut Sun before an offseason shakeup that broke up the roster. Thomas ended up with Phoenix, White took over the Fever and DeWanna Bonner joined Indiana before later moving to the Mercury.After the game, Thomas said she knows White’s system on both ends of the floor and believes her former coach is still running the same schemes.“We played what, two years? Everything’s pretty much the same,” Thomas said. “So defense, offense, we know everything they’re about to do.”The Fever won their first matchup with the Mercury this season 107-101 in July behind Aari McDonald’s 27 points and Aliyah Boston’s 22 points and 12 rebounds, overcoming Thomas’ 32-point effort.Phoenix bounced back in their August meeting with a 95-60 blowout, the Fever’s largest loss of the season, in the same game that McDonald and Sydney Colson suffered season-ending injuries.On Tuesday, Alyssa Thomas finished with 23 points, nine assists and nine rebounds, while Bonner added 19. They offset strong efforts from Kelsey Mitchell, who had 29, and Lexie Hull, who scored 18 for Indiana.Alyssa Thomas named WNBA Western Conference Player of the WeekThe WNBA announced Tuesday that Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Aug. 25 to 31. It is her second weekly honor of the season and the 12th of her career.Over that three-game stretch, Thomas led Phoenix to a 3-0 record while averaging a triple-double: 13.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 55.6%.Thomas is averaging 15.8 points on a career-high 53.9% shooting, along with career highs of 9.2 assists (also a league-best), 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.She is on pace to become the first player in league history to average at least 15 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting better than 50% from the field, according to a press release from the Mercury. The only NBA players to have ever done that are LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Nikola Jokic.The Mercury sit at No. 4 in the standings with a chance to climb higher for home-court advantage, while Indiana fell to 21-20 and eighth place, just one game ahead of the ninth-place LA Sparks.