"We have the most leverage" - Napheesa Collier gets 100% real about potential 2026 WNBA lockout amid CBA negotiations

Napheesa Collier talked about the leverage WNBA players have amid ongoing CBA negotiations. Collier, a forward for the Minnesota Lynx, addressed the possibility of a lockout, stating that while it's undesirable, the players are ready and willing to use it as a negotiation tool.

Collier, the WNBA's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, joined the panel on ESPN's First Take Tuesday, where she discussed the arbitration process between the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA). The four-time All-Star shared a player's perspective on the surging growth of the league and why the players feel that they should get a bigger cut.

"No one wants a lockout but I think we have to stand firm in what we think we derserve in this new CBA", said Collier.

Collier cited the growth of women's sports at large as a reason why players believe they should get paid more. Increased viewership means increased opportunities for lucrative deals and sponsorships, and the players want to ensure they receive their fair share.

"The atmosphere of women's sports is changing and we think we need to get paid accordingly." Collier said.

Stephen A. Smith asked Napheesa Collier how much better of a position she feels the players as a "collective body" are in now, compared to where they may have been just a year or two ago.

“I think we’re in a great position. As you guys have seen, the sport is just exploding." Collier answered. "You saw it with the viewership in the WNBA last year, with Unrivaled this year, people are tuning in… we have the most leverage we’ve ever had as WNBA players and we have to use it to our advantage.”

The WNBPA and the WNBA have until Oct. 31 to come to terms on a new CBA deal. If the two parties fail to reach an agreement in time, a difficult impasse could come to a head, and a lockout could ensue.

Napheesa Collier wins Unrivaled league MVP

Napheesa Collier was utterly dominant in the Unrivaled league's inauguaral season. She, along with fellow WNBA player Breanna Stewart, co-founded the professional women's 3-on-3 league that's had a very succesful first season commercially and in terms of competition.

Collier, a 6-foot-1 forward, led the league in scoring with 25.7 points per game, as well as averaged 10.6 rebounds, two steals and 1.4 blocks. Her impressive play carried the Lunar Owls to Unrivaled's best record, going 13-1 on the season. Collier also won the league's mid-season 1-on-1 tournament which held a grand prize of $200,000.

On March 16, she received the Unrivaled Most Valuable Player award before the Lunar Owls' round of semifinal playoff games.

Unfortunately for Napheesa Collier and the Lunar Owls, their incredible season ended in heartbreak in the semifinals, The fourth-seeded Vinyl edged them out 73-70. Collier recorded 36 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the loss.

