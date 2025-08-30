"We'll take that" - Black-eyed Lexie Hull lets out relieved reaction at learning she did not suffer concussion

Indiana Fever wing Lexie Hull clashed heads with Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams on Tuesday, and while she was fortunate to avoid a concussion, she showed up to Friday’s shootaround sporting two noticeable black eyes.Chloe Peterson of the Indy Star posted a clip on X where Hull described how she ended up with the shiners and her relief at learning she hadn’t suffered a concussion.Hull said the collision at first just felt like a bump, but after resting a day, she woke up with black eyes.“So that was tragic,” she said. “But I mean, it's at this point that, unfortunately, won't be able to hide it. People know. So just rolling with it.”Adding to the timing, Lexie Hull shared that the day after the incident, she had to sit for a team photoshoot.“The makeup artist did a really, really, really good job, and people that hadn't met me before were like, ‘Oh, I can't even tell.’ I'm like, ‘Okay, that's good. We'll take it.’ But I'm hoping they'll do some editing in the post.”Stephanie White says black eyes show Lexie Hull’s toughnessSpeaking after Friday’s shootaround, Fever head coach Stephanie White said Lexie Hull's black eyes were proof of her grit.The collision happened in the opening quarter, forcing play to stop as Hull and Williams hit the floor. Both later returned, and Indiana went on to claim a decisive win over Seattle.&quot;Every time I see her, I'm like, 'Oh, poor Lexie,'&quot; White said Friday (per Indy Star). &quot;But you know, I think it really epitomizes Lexie's toughness when you look at her and you see those two black eyes. I mean, she's tough as nails.“She plays all out, every possession, all the time, and sometimes the result is two black eyes, and so I smile every time I see her. And but it definitely is a picture perfect viewpoint of the toughness that she brings.&quot;Hull, however, played down White’s remarks, admitting the sight of her face still catches her off guard.“When I'm playing, I forget about it, and then I go look at the mirror, and I'm, ‘Oh s**t, they're still there.”Her injury scare came as the Fever are already navigating a rash of season-ending injuries to rotation regulars Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Syd Colson.