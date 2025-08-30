  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Lexie Hull
  • "We'll take that" - Black-eyed Lexie Hull lets out relieved reaction at learning she did not suffer concussion

"We'll take that" - Black-eyed Lexie Hull lets out relieved reaction at learning she did not suffer concussion

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 30, 2025 03:17 GMT
Seattle Storm v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Lexie Hull suffered a black eye vs Storm - Source: Getty

Indiana Fever wing Lexie Hull clashed heads with Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams on Tuesday, and while she was fortunate to avoid a concussion, she showed up to Friday’s shootaround sporting two noticeable black eyes.

Ad

Chloe Peterson of the Indy Star posted a clip on X where Hull described how she ended up with the shiners and her relief at learning she hadn’t suffered a concussion.

Hull said the collision at first just felt like a bump, but after resting a day, she woke up with black eyes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“So that was tragic,” she said. “But I mean, it's at this point that, unfortunately, won't be able to hide it. People know. So just rolling with it.”

Adding to the timing, Lexie Hull shared that the day after the incident, she had to sit for a team photoshoot.

“The makeup artist did a really, really, really good job, and people that hadn't met me before were like, ‘Oh, I can't even tell.’ I'm like, ‘Okay, that's good. We'll take it.’ But I'm hoping they'll do some editing in the post.”
Ad

Stephanie White says black eyes show Lexie Hull’s toughness

Speaking after Friday’s shootaround, Fever head coach Stephanie White said Lexie Hull's black eyes were proof of her grit.

The collision happened in the opening quarter, forcing play to stop as Hull and Williams hit the floor. Both later returned, and Indiana went on to claim a decisive win over Seattle.

Ad
"Every time I see her, I'm like, 'Oh, poor Lexie,'" White said Friday (per Indy Star). "But you know, I think it really epitomizes Lexie's toughness when you look at her and you see those two black eyes. I mean, she's tough as nails.
“She plays all out, every possession, all the time, and sometimes the result is two black eyes, and so I smile every time I see her. And but it definitely is a picture perfect viewpoint of the toughness that she brings."
Ad

Hull, however, played down White’s remarks, admitting the sight of her face still catches her off guard.

“When I'm playing, I forget about it, and then I go look at the mirror, and I'm, ‘Oh s**t, they're still there.”

Her injury scare came as the Fever are already navigating a rash of season-ending injuries to rotation regulars Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Syd Colson.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications