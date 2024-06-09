Angel Reese didn't hold back when expressing her disappointment after the Chicago Sky's 89-80 loss to the Atlanta Dream at the Wintrust Arena on Saturday. The forward's record-setting double-double went in vain as the Sky's offense sputtered in the final minutes of the final quarter.

The loss now sees them at 4-6 and placed eighth in the WNBA standings. Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the loss, Reese stressed the need to introspect.

"It’s tough because I hate losing," Reese said. "I think we internally have to look ourselves in the mirror and figure out what we need to change quickly.”

On the game front, Kamilla Cardoso had 13 points and five rebounds. Marina Mabrey had 12 points, Dana Evans chipped in with 13 points. Angel Reese ended her evening with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Kamilla Cardoso reflects on playing with Angel Reese

The Chicago Sky believed that their future was secure when they bagged the No. 3 and the No. 7 picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft. They selected Kamilla Cardoso as the first and then had LSU superstar Angel Reese as the seventh. While Cardoso missed the start of the season with a shoulder injury, her teammate went on to make headlines with her potential.

Cardoso had a field day on Saturday after showing glimpses of her South Carolina Gamecocks exploits with 13 points and five boards. Soon after, she was asked about her chemistry with Reese as the two rookies form the Sky's frontcourt.

"I feel like we both play real good defense," Cardoso said. "We just try to stay connected. Just stay connected and play our role."

At the other end, Reese was also in lavish praise of the Brazilian, saying:

“She runs the floor well. At 6’7, to be able to see a post-player run that we’ll… She catches passes, she makes baskets around the basket fluently… Our duo is something that is going to be here for a while and here to stay and I’m excited for our growth."

The Sky will need to prop up some wins under their belt as the WNBA season gets challenging with other teams finding their groove. The team has blown hot and cold this season, and Angel Reese along with a talented roster in Cardoso and Marina Mabrey will look to shore up their performances on both ends of the floor. Up next, they play the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday (June 12)

