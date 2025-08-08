"We love you": Sophie Cunningham and Shaquille O'Neal's ex send heartfelt message to $90,000 star’s personal snap on special day

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie Henderson sent a heartfelt message to Sydney Colson on Thursday. Their message came as Colson, who signed a $90,000 contract in February, celebrated her birthday, sharing personal photos from the occasion.Sharing an eight-slide post on Instagram, Colson captioned the post with a note commemorating her special day.&quot;36??🎈Grateful to see another year! Grateful to have family and friends who love and support me! Grateful to be living out the dreams that God planted in my heart! And honestly grateful to be a leo cuz y’all don’t have shit on us if we keepin it a buck! 💯haha y’all thought shit was sweet 😂🎉🎊,&quot; Colson wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post garnered the attention of many, including Sophie Cunningham and Shaunie Henderson.&quot;We love you!&quot; Cunningham wrote.&quot;Happy Birthday🎂,&quot; Shaunie added.Shaunie Henderson and Sophie Cunningham respond to Sydney Colson's post (Source: Instagram/Sydney Colson)The pair weren’t the only notable names to send wishes, as WNBA players, past and present, celebrated Colson on her special day.&quot;Happy Birthday Syd! 🥳❤️,&quot; Megan Gustaffson commented.&quot;Happy birthday ❤️,&quot; Cheyenne Parker added.&quot;Happy Birthday Sid🎉🎊😍😍🎉🎊🎊😍,&quot; WNBA legend Lisa Leslie remarked.&quot;Wanted to be the last person to tell you!!! Happy birthday!!! 🎈🎈,&quot; Dearica Hamby expressed.&quot;I’ve never sang happy birthday to someone so many times in one day 🥲 you’re worth it though 🤪🤩🥳,&quot; Briana Turner joked.WNBA players past and present wish Sydney Colson on her birthday (Source: Instagram/Sydney Colson)Despite turning 36, Colson continues to be an important part of the Indiana Fever rotation. The guard has featured in 30 of her team's 31 games this season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.4 assists while shooting 34.2% from the field.Sophie Cunningham shares her thoughts on the Fever’s growing injury concerns as Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald join Caitlin Clark on the sidelinesThe Indiana Fever have dealt with multiple injuries this season and continue to miss the services of Caitlin Clark. The guard has been out with a groin injury for nine straight games and was joined on the injury list by Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald on Thursday.Sophie Cunningham addressed this issue after their game against the Mercury, but remained positive about her team's chances.&quot;I think we faced some adversity with some injuries this game. But you know what? We're used to that. We've had that at the beginning of the year. This is just another hump that we're going to get over, and we're going to be okay,&quot; she said (Timestamp- 0:25 onwards).The Fever will welcome the Chicago Sky in their next game and Cunningham will be joined by Lexie Hull in Colson and McDonald's absence.