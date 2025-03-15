  • home icon
  • "We aren't mad about it" - Lexie Hull reacts to Kahleah Copper sharing Rose BC teammates' Miami getaway during Unrivaled break

By Achyuth Jayagopal
Modified Mar 15, 2025 22:58 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Lexie Hull and the Rose BC earned a well-deserved break after the conclusion of the league phase of the Unrivaled. The team's six-day break ahead of the semifinals included a team getaway in Miami. The Indiana Fever star had a funny moment caught on camera and subsequently made public by teammate Kahleah Copper.

Copper posted a flurry of images from the team's getaway on Saturday, including footage of Hull swimming to retrieve a hat from the ocean. Hull was quick to respond, joking about how she did not expect to see her exploits on Instagram.

also-read-trending Trending
"came back for the pics and we aren't mad about it!!!" Hull wrote.
Lexie Hull&#039;s comment on Kahleah Copper&#039;s post from Rose BC&#039;s team getaway - Source: Instagram_@_klc215
The spirits seem high at the Rose BC camp after a successful run in the Unrivaled's league phase. The team finished second in the league table, setting up a semifinal matchup against a Laces BC roster that features Jackie Young, Kayla McBride and Alyssa Thomas.

Lexie Hull reposted Kahleah Copper's post, calling herself a "lifeguard"

Copper's post not only warranted Hull's attention with a comment, but the Fever guard also reposted the same to joke about how she almost acted as a lifeguard during the team's getaway at Miami.

"lifeguard on duty," Hull captioned her IG story.
Lexie Hull&#039;s repost of Kahleah Copper&#039;s Instagram post - Source: Instagram_@lexiehulll
One of the key benefits offered by the Unrivaled, which premiered during the WNBA's offseason, was a chance for youngsters to interact and pick the brains of the more experienced stars, and Hull and Copper represent the same at their very best.

Will the happy campers at Rose BC rise to the occasion and earn a place in the grand finale of the debut season of Unrivaled?

Edited by Ribin Peter
