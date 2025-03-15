"We aren't mad about it" - Lexie Hull reacts to Kahleah Copper sharing Rose BC teammates' Miami getaway during Unrivaled break

Lexie Hull and the Rose BC earned a well-deserved break after the conclusion of the league phase of the Unrivaled. The team's six-day break ahead of the semifinals included a team getaway in Miami. The Indiana Fever star had a funny moment caught on camera and subsequently made public by teammate Kahleah Copper.

Ad

Copper posted a flurry of images from the team's getaway on Saturday, including footage of Hull swimming to retrieve a hat from the ocean. Hull was quick to respond, joking about how she did not expect to see her exploits on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

"came back for the pics and we aren't mad about it!!!" Hull wrote.

Lexie Hull's comment on Kahleah Copper's post from Rose BC's team getaway - Source: Instagram_@_klc215

The spirits seem high at the Rose BC camp after a successful run in the Unrivaled's league phase. The team finished second in the league table, setting up a semifinal matchup against a Laces BC roster that features Jackie Young, Kayla McBride and Alyssa Thomas.

Ad

Lexie Hull reposted Kahleah Copper's post, calling herself a "lifeguard"

Copper's post not only warranted Hull's attention with a comment, but the Fever guard also reposted the same to joke about how she almost acted as a lifeguard during the team's getaway at Miami.

"lifeguard on duty," Hull captioned her IG story.

Lexie Hull's repost of Kahleah Copper's Instagram post - Source: Instagram_@lexiehulll

One of the key benefits offered by the Unrivaled, which premiered during the WNBA's offseason, was a chance for youngsters to interact and pick the brains of the more experienced stars, and Hull and Copper represent the same at their very best.

Will the happy campers at Rose BC rise to the occasion and earn a place in the grand finale of the debut season of Unrivaled?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback