  "We match up best with them": Sophie Cunningham chooses Eastern Conference team as Fever's preferred WNBA playoffs opponent

"We match up best with them": Sophie Cunningham chooses Eastern Conference team as Fever's preferred WNBA playoffs opponent

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 11, 2025 01:56 GMT
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty

Though Sophie Cunningham won't be suiting up for the Indiana Fever's playoff run this year, she remains highly engaged in the team's endeavors. As a matter of fact, the feisty guard has a preferred playoff opponent in mind.

On an episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast, Cunningham considered the scenarios that the Fever could face in the upcoming postseason. She then declared which team she would rather have the Fever face.

"I would like to play Atlanta. I think we match up best with them," Cunningham said on the podcast. "I think Atlanta has the least amount of playoff experience...I think that would be our best matchup."
Cunningham pointed out that facing a streaking team like the Las Vegas Aces would be a tough prospect for the Fever. Led by MVP contender A'ja Wilson, the Aces have won 15 consecutive games, managing to peak at an excellent time.

The Dream, however, have some momentum of their own, finishing the regular season on a six-game winning streak. Atlanta (30-14) and Indiana split their season series 2-2, which could give Cunningham reason to think that the Dream are a better matchup for them.

Notably, Las Vegas (29-14) has one game left on their regular season slate. If the Aces prevail over the LA Sparks on Thursday, they will clinch the second seed as they hold the tiebreaker over the Dream.

The Fever are still in "wait-and-see" mode as far as their first-round playoff opponent goes. Cunningham, for her part, has made her postseason preference clear.

"Nothing can guard Kelsey Mitchell this year": Sophie Cunningham shows her support for Fever teammate

In her first season with the Fever, Cunningham has extended her support to the team in a variety of ways. This includes tweeting high praise for her scoring machine of a teammate.

When the Fever took on the Phoenix Mercury on Sept. 2, Cunningham went on X to offer Kelsey Mitchell a compliment.

"no scheme, no player, NOTHING can guard Kelsey Mitchell this year," she tweeted.

Though the Fever lost 85-79 to the Mercury that night, Mitchell went off for 29 points on 11-for-20 shooting from the field. In the absence of the injured Caitlin Clark, the Fever will be counting on Mitchell and Aliyah Boston to carry the scoring load in the playoffs.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

