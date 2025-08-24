  • home icon
"We might not all be together next year" - Angel Reese hints at major Chicago Sky roster shake-up after forgettable season

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 24, 2025 03:05 GMT
Chicago Sky v Washington Mystics - Source: Getty
"We might not all be together next year" - Angel Reese hints at major Chicago Sky roster shake-up after forgettable season. (Image Source: Getty)

Angel Reese dropped a massive hint at the possibility of the Chicago Sky revamping their roster for next season. The ongoing campaign has not turned out the way the organization, its fans, or even the players envisioned. Their season never got going as injuries and a series of poor performances spelled doom for the team.

The Sky have already been eliminated from the playoff race, with eight games still remaining on their schedule. With nothing significant left to play for, Reese spoke about her mindset and how she intends to enjoy her teammates’ company in the remaining games.

"Just to play hard as hell these last nine games," Reese said. "We might not all be together next year, teammates could leave or trades could happen. That’s part of the game. So I just want to enjoy each other because I really did enjoy this team this year."
The Chicago Sky suffered their 27th loss of the season on Saturday, falling 94-84 to Connecticut. With the defeat, the franchise slipped to 12th place in the league standings and is in real danger of finishing in last place this season.

The Dallas Wings currently occupy 13th place with a 9-28 record, leaving the Sky just half a game ahead. Angel Reese and her team will be eager to avoid finishing at the bottom by playing with an added chip on their shoulder to close the season strong.

Angel Reese recorded yet another WNBA double-double

The pattern of Angel Reese recording a double-double while the Chicago Sky losing continued on Saturday. The former LSU standout didn’t have a big scoring night, but her outing against the Connecticut Sun was efficient. The two-time All-Star logged yet another double-double, though her effort once again went in vain.

Reese finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in 31 minutes. Her playmaking ability was also on display as she dished out five assists while committing just two turnovers.

Edited by Atishay Jain
