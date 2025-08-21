Are Paige Bueckers' Wings and Angel Reese's Sky eliminated from playoff race? Official update revealed

Following the LA Sparks' clutch win over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday, WNBA stars Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese are officially not making the playoffs. The Wings and Chicago Sky have been eliminated from postseason contention, joining the Connecticut Sun.

Ad

According to Courtside's Karli Bell, the Sparks' 81-80 win has sent Dallas and Chicago to the draft lottery. Kelsey Plum's game-winning shot at the buzzer didn't just ruin Buecker's 44-point performance, but she also gave Los Angeles a boost with less than a month left in the regular season.

The Sparks improved to 17-18 for the season, and they are just 0.5 games behind the Seattle Storm for the eighth and final playoff spot. On the other hand, the Wings dropped 9-27 in a very disappointing campaign as a collective. The Sky are 8-26 and have lost nine of their last 10 games.

Ad

Trending

Karli Bell @KarliBell33 With the LA Sparks win tonight, both the Dallas Wings & Chicago Sky have been officially eliminated from the WNBA Playoffs.

Ad

Paige Bueckers exploded for a WNBA record 44 points in the loss to the LA Sparks. Bueckers shot 7-for-21 from the field, going a perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point range and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. She was unstoppable, but the Dallas Wings' defense collapsed on the final play.

Kelsey Plum got the switch she wanted and easily drove to the lane, wherein the Wings failed to help and contest the shot. Bueckers couldn't believe what happened as miscommunication resulted in a wide-open game-winner for Plum.

Ad

It's going to be an interesting stretch for the league, especially with five teams battling for the final three spots. There are only three games separating the No. 6 Indiana Fever and the No. 12 Washington Mystics.

Paige Bueckers speaks on challenges of playing on a losing team

Paige Bueckers speaks on challenges of playing on a losing team. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to reporters before Wednesday's game against the LA Sparks, Paige Bueckers acknowledged how hard it is to have motivation amid the Dallas Wings' underwhelming season.

Ad

"It hasn't been easy," Bueckers said, according to TalkSport. "There's been a lot of challenges, a lot of ups and downs, a lot of learning. It's been a process. I'm trying to attack every single day with the coaching staff. My teammates have done a great job of welcoming me and helping me feel confident in who I am."

Ad

Bueckers' 44-point performance and the Wings' loss highlighted the ups and downs of their season. She might be making history, but the team can't seem to find ways to get wins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More