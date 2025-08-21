  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Paige Bueckers
  • "Turn this s**t on" - Ja Morant and Chet Holmgren can't believe Paige Bueckers' brilliance as rookie drops record 44 points

"Turn this s**t on" - Ja Morant and Chet Holmgren can't believe Paige Bueckers' brilliance as rookie drops record 44 points

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 21, 2025 05:05 GMT
Ja Morant and Chet Holmgren can
Ja Morant and Chet Holmgren can't believe Paige Bueckers' brilliance as rookie drops record 44 points. (Photo: GETTY)

Paige Bueckers went bananas on Wednesday night against the LA Sparks, scoring a rookie record 44 points on an absurd 80.1% clip. Bueckers' historic performance garnered reactions from a couple of NBA stars in Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies and Chet Holmgren of the OKC Thunder.

Ad

The Dallas Wings rookie scored 44 points on 17-for-21 shooting inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. She wowed the crowd with her hot shooting, going perfect from beyond the arc at 4-for-4 and from the charity stripe at 6-for-6. It was also the most points scored in the WNBA this season.

However, it wasn't enough as the Wings suffered an 81-80 loss to the Sparks. Kelsey Plum ruined the moment for Bueckers by hitting a game-winning shot at the buzzer to give LA an important win and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Despite the loss, Paige Bueckers was celebrated on social media by fans, peers and NBA stars like Ja Morant and Chet Holmgren.

Ad
Ad

Bueckers began the game with just six points in the first quarter before adding eight more in the second. She went berserk in the second half, scoring 15 in the third quarter and 13 of the Dallas Wings' 14 points in the final period. She didn't get enough help from her teammates in the fourth quarter on both sides of the floor.

During the final play of the game, Kelsey Plum forced the switch on Luisa Geiselsoder, who was unable to stay in front of the LA Sparks guard. Plum had an open lane to the basket since there was no help to challenge the shot. She banked it home at the buzzer to give the Sparks the 81-80 win.

Ad

What records did Paige Bueckers set with her 44-point performance?

What records did Paige Bueckers set with her 44-point performance? (Photo: IMAGN)
What records did Paige Bueckers set with her 44-point performance? (Photo: IMAGN)

Paige Bueckers made a lot of history with her 44-point performance on Wednesday night in Hollywood. As mentioned above, Bueckers scored a rookie record, which is tied with Cynthia Cooper, who did the feat back in 1997.

Ad

According to CBS Sports, Bueckers also became the first player in WNBA history to have at least 40 points on at least 80% shooting from the field. He was on fire for the entirety of the game, missing just four shots in total.

Bueckers' 44 points are tied for the third-highest in the Wings franchise history, while it's also the most points scored by a player in a regulation loss ever.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications