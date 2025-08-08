"We have no PG available to play": Fever fans in utter shambles as Caitlin Clark is joined by Sophie Cunningham and $162,414 duo on injury list 

A loss was at the bottom of the Fever's concerns after they left Phoenix on Thursday, as Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald joined Caitlin Clark on the injury list. Colson suffered a non-contact left knee injury at the end of the first quarter and was helped off the floor. Cunningham was next as she left the game at the end of the first half and didn't come out to warm up for the second. She also came off the bench after joining the team shortly after tipoff. However, Cunningham was back and played her way to a season-high 18-point game. The Fever updated that she had a left ankle injury. McDonald injured herself in the third quarter and limped off the floor. Coach Stephanie White said it was a right foot injury. According to reporter Brendon Kleen, McDonald left the arena with a boot and on crutches. After the slew of injuries worsened the team's morale following a 95-60 hammering by the Mercury, the fans were also super concerned. They are already without all three of their options at point guard, including Clark, Colson and McDonald. If the immediate alternative, Cunningham, also faces a significant issue, the Fever won't have any option to run the offense. After updates flew in for all players, Fever fans expressed their worry with the following reactions:ericaf455 @ericaf455LINKWe have no PG available to play. I hate it hereAmerican USMC Veteran ❤️🇺🇸 @MarineF18retLINK@ericaf455 We need Caitlin Clark @CaitlinClark22 back NOW @IndianaFever It’s TIME!!!! 💯❤️🏀🏀🏀🔥🔥🔥CC22Fan @cc22_fanLINK@chloepeterson67 Who else is available for hardship contracts?TeamUSA @rustynail87247LINK@chloepeterson67 They are definitely going to rush cc back now. She’s going to get injured again.Luna Perez @LunaPer78882911LINK@chloepeterson67 Chloe Season is over! I think they need to shut CC Down. This team is not playoff ready!Latest on Caitlin Clark's return update amid Fever's injury woes Caitlin Clark remains sidelined for the Indiana Fever without a timetable. However, the Indiana Fever are sharing any progress that she's making lately. On Monday, Stephanie White revealed that Clark has been running full speed for the last four to five days. She hasn't been participating in basketball activities. Nevertheless, it's a massive step considering Clark has dealt with two groin injuries on both sides. Moving at full speed can be difficult in such situations, but Clark is already up to full speed. It doesn't suggest that Clark will be back anytime soon, but it's a step in the right direction.The Fever remain expected to take all precautions to ensure Caitlin Clark is 100% when she returns. She has suffered three non-contact injuries, including two on the groin, so it's ideal for her to have enough time for recovery.