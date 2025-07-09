"We played with poor energy": Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull keep it a buck about Fever struggles after being demolished by Kate Martin & Co.

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull shared their thoughts on their team's performance after the Indiana Fever lost 80-61 to the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday. It was the second time Clark's team was defeated by Kate Martin and Co. The last time the two teams met was on June 19, when the Fever suffered an 88-77 loss.
After Wednesday's defeat, Clark spoke with Moreau Sports media and gave her thoughts on the game.
"It starts on the defense, we struggled," Clark said. "We struggled to do what the coarse asked of us. We played with poor energy and effort those are things that can’t happen."
Hull was also interviewed, and she expressed her perspective on what went wrong in the game.
"We didn’t do a good job of taking away the things their team wants to do," Hull said." It really just comes down to effort and us not locking in mentally.
"Our team has had a lot of inconsistency. We need to bring that level of focus and energy every single day. We need to focus every game because all of these games matter. It’s really going to come down to us."
Clark did not play in the Fever's June 19 loss to the Valkyries. However, her presence was not enough to beat Golden State on Wednesday. Clark finished with 10 points, five rebounds and six assists.
Caitlin Clark sets multiple records in 80-61 loss against the Valkyries
Caitlin Clark returned from a left groin injury and played against the Valkyries on Wednesday. However, it was not her best performance as she failed to make a difference and save her team from a disappointing loss.
The 80-61 loss was Clark's 50th career game in the WNBA, and despite the average performance, she set multiple records.
Clark has the most assists and 3-pointers in the first 50 games, and the seventh-most points through her first 50 career matchups.
The Fever star guard is going through a slump; however, she is still averaging 18.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. She is also second on the league's assist leaderboard with 8.9 assists per game.