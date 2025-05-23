"We're dealing with Tiger Woods like phenomenon" - Bomani Jones likens Caitlin Clark’s rise to golf legend with subtle dig at Angel Reese

The 2025 WNBA season is the second round of the Caitlin Clark phenomenon, and fans are excited for her. The Indiana Fever star still commands attention for how good she is as a basketball star. On Friday, longtime sportswriter Bomani Jones had an interesting comparison for Clark.

Per Jones, Clark is comparable to golf legend Tiger Woods. He explained that little attention was paid to gold for some time. However, Woods arrived, and he brought a massive following with him. His joining the other professional golfers put them on the map, much like Caitlin Clark did for the WNBA.

"We are actually dealing with a Tiger Woods-like phenomenon," Jones said. "Golf had a world for the fans and then the rest of us showed up. Interestingly, the rest of us showed up and everybody was on the same team."

With Clark, Jones pointed out that the fans and media haven't found her perfect comparison. He brought up Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and said she isn't up to par with the Fever star.

"Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are not in the same class or caliber."

The writer mentioned that this year's top pick, Paige Bueckers, would be a better comparison for Caitlin Clark. Bomani Jones said comparing the two guards makes "a bit more sense" than lining Reese against the 2024 Rookie of the Year.

This season, Clark is off to a spectacular start. She snatched a triple-double in his first game, which was unironically against Reese and the Sky. The former Iowa star had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. She also had two steals and four blocks.

Caitlin Clark followed it up with 27 points and 11 assists against the Atlanta Dream. However, her rematch against the Brittney Griner-led team didn't end well. She had 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting from the field on Thursday.

Bomani Jones isn't the first to compare Caitlin Clark to Tiger Woods

Radio broadcaster Colin Cowherd has placed Caitlin Clark with Tiger Woods. The media personality believes that the Fever star is the most influential athlete in America.

"If you talk about league-changing athletes in America — Tiger (Woods) in golf, Michael Jordan in basketball, Caitlin Clark," Cowherd said. "She's the most influential athlete, man or woman, I'd argue in the last year."

Expand Tweet

Even Jason Whitlock has compared the two athletes because of the magnitude of attention they have brought with them.

People are still psyched about Caitlin Clark. Many see her as one of the best athletes in the world. Ever since her college days, people have followed her and have named her their favorite player.

