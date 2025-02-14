"We're gonna fix that" - 2xWNBA champ singles out fixing one Angel Reese weakness she believes can elevate her in 2025

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese had a blazing start to her professional career in 2024. She shined as one of the league's best rebounders and was a nightly double-double threat. Despite already being one of the best stars in the WNBA, there's still some room to grow for the Sky forward.

To help her move in the right direction, Reese asked WNBA legend Lisa Leslie for advice. Leslie, who was on Thursday's episode of "Unapologetically Angel," told Reese the aspect of her game that she needs to improve.

According to Leslie, Reese's scoring, especially in the interior, is where she needs to focus and she is willing to help her.

"I can't wait to work with you some more," Leslie told Reese (26:10 onwards). "The biggest advice I have for you is gonna be how you shoot your layups, period. We're gonna fix that. That's fixable for you. I think your shot from the outside is improving. Your ball handling is good, your defense is improving."

In her rookie season, Reese only made 40.0% of her two-point shot attempts on 11.9 attempts per game. The two-time champ could be a great person to help Angel Reese improve her scoring efficiency.

During her 12-season-long WNBA career, Leslie's scoring never dipped below 15 points per game. Leslie was an efficient scorer during her playing days. She was a career 47.0% shooter on an average of 17.3 points per game through 12 seasons.

She was an eight-time All-Star, three-time MVP (2001, 2004, 2006), two-time Defensive Player of the Year (2004 & 2008), eight-time All-WNBA first-team member and was a two-time champion with the LA Sparks (2001-2002). Leslie was also the Finals MVP both times that she won the title.

Lisa Leslie thought that Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark should have been co-winners of Rookie of the Year

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were the top rookies of their class, both showing out in their respective ways. In the end, Clark came out on top in their rookie battle as she ended up being named the Rookie of the Year.

However, if Lisa Leslie were to choose, there would have been two winners as she believes that both Reese and Clark deserved it. She praised both the young stars while sharing her thoughts on who should have won on X (formerly Twitter).

"I don't care what comparisons you make both @Reese10Angel and @CaitlinClark22 deserve the Rookie of the Year Award!" Leslie tweeted. "The pressure and the weight of this season has forever changed the @WNBA and both rookies rose to the top and exceeded all our expectations! Take a bow ladies."

Caitlin Clark was nearly a unanimous choice for the ROTY, earning 66 of the 77 media votes. Angel Reese ended up receiving one vote, preventing Clark from being unanimously chosen.

