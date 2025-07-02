"We're gonna get hot": Caitlin Clark warns the rest of the WNBA on her comeback goals for 7th seed Fever

The Indiana Fever have had a turbulent start to the 2025 regular season. However, their recent Commissioner’s Cup triumph brought a much-needed boost of confidence for fans. Caitlin Clark further instilled faith in the supporters with her remarks about the team’s comeback.

Shortly after the 74-59 win over the Minnesota Lynx, Sydney Colson started an Instagram Live session. At one point, Caitlin Clark gave her teammates a reality check about Indiana’s position in the standings. However, she revealed being confident about the team’s chances to turn things around.

“We’re still in like 7th place, but we’ll get it up,” Clark said. “We’re gonna get it up, baby. We’re gonna get hot.”

The Indiana Fever currently boasts an 8-8 record, placing them merely 0.5 games ahead of the #9 Washington Mystics in the standings. A major factor in their slow start has been the string of injuries suffered by Clark.

The star guard was diagnosed with a left quad injury in late May and, after returning a few weeks later, sustained a left groin injury that sidelined her again. Without their sharpshooter, the Fever have managed to win three out of seven games.

Stephanie White does not want to rush Caitlin Clark’s return

Caitlin Clark is evidently restless on the sidelines as she continues to recover from a groin injury, eager to return to action. She claimed to be doing everything within her power to get back on the court as soon as possible.

“(I’m) doing everything I can to put myself in position to play the next game every single time,” Clark told reporters after Sunday’s practice. “That’s always my goal, is to be available for the next game. Doing everything I can with the medical staff to be able to get my body right.”

Despite her determination, Clark has not even been cleared to fully participate in team practices. Head coach Stephanie White explained that the team is being extra cautious with their approach to avoid any risk.

“We’re just trying to progress slowly,” White said. “Making sure we don’t have any setbacks.”

The Fever have a tough stretch of games coming up against the Las Vegas Aces, Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream. They may have to go through it with Caitlin Clark potentially being sidelined.

