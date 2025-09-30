  • home icon
  • "We're not ready to quit": Lexie Hull makes feelings clear on not letting Aces push Fever around in series deciding Game 5

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 30, 2025 02:15 GMT
Lexie Hull helped the Indiana Fever’s improbable season continue after she and her teammates beat the Las Vegas Aces 90-83 on Sunday. The win tied the semifinal series at two games apiece, forcing a deciding clash on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Indiana, 3-0 in elimination games, hopes to keep its streak going and return to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2012.

Before the Fever practiced for Game 5 at the Michelob Ultra on Monday, Hull spoke with reporters. She replied when asked about the key that has kept her team’s season alive:

“The resiliency. You know, we’re not ready to quit. We’re ready to put up a fight. And especially when we know that it’s either season’s over or you win, that we are coming out and putting our best foot forward.”
Resiliency, grit, hustle and a never-say-die attitude have been hallmarks of the Indiana Fever’s 2025 WNBA season. Despite season-ending injuries to Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby, the Fever remain in the playoffs.

The Fever have outlasted the New York Liberty (No.5), the Atlanta Dream (No.3) and the Minnesota Lynx (No.1). A win in Game 5 against the second-seeded Aces will keep their Cinderella story going for another series.

Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston are the biggest reasons the Fever are on the brink of a finals appearance. Lexie Hull, Odyssey Sims, Natasha Howard, Shey Peddy, Aerial Powers and Brianna Turner have been significant contributors. They look to combine everything they have to pull off another upset win on the Aces’ home floor on Tuesday.

Fever kept season alive despite Lexie Hull's Game 4 shooting struggles

Lexie Hull’s two-way impact has been invaluable for the Indiana Fever. Before Game 4, Hull shot 13-for-32, including 9-for-20 from deep. The 6-foot-2 forward’s defense against the Las Vegas Aces’ star-studded backcourt has also stood out.

In the elimination game in Indiana, Hull’s offense stuttered. She made just 2 of 12 shots and connected on 1 of 7 3-point attempts. Normally a sharpshooter, Hull made it for it by contributing seven rebounds, four steals, one block and one assist. She helped hold Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd to 18 points combined on 6-for-21 shooting.

The Fever are counting on their resiliency to punch a ticket to the 2025 WNBA Finals. They could also use a boost from Lexie Hull on offense if she can regain her shooting touch.

Quick Links

