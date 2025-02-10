"We’re shook, we’re stunned" - A'ja Wilson opens up on Kelsey Plum’s exit & Las Vegas Aces signing 2x WNBA champ

The Las Vegas Aces shook up their team in a major way, and A'ja Wilson has shared his thoughts on the moves that reshaped the team's roster. The Aces have decided to trade former No. 1 overall pick Kelsey Plum to the LA Sparks in a trade involving the Seattle Storm.

In exchange, the Aces will acquire Jewell Loyd—six-time WNBA All-Star and two-time WNBA champ—and the 2025 13th overall pick. Meanwhile, the Storm will get the 2025 No. 2 pick and Li Yueru.

Expand Tweet

Trending

A'ja Wilson shared her feelings about this massive trade in an exclusive article by Callie Fin in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Wilson was quoted as saying:

"Plum was our hard-nosed player that did all of everything in the moment, whenever we needed her. In the locker room, she was always someone that spoke her mind. You need that honesty in the locker room. We’re definitely gonna miss her."

While losing Plum is a major change, Wilson also seemed excited about the addition of Loyd:

"Jewell is just a phenomenal person, and that’s what we love. We love good-character people in our locker rooms."

She then spoke about how much they enjoyed each other's company and the game of basketball. Wilson also discussed what happened when the news broke that Loyd would become an Ace.

"It was complete silence, like we’re shook, we’re stunned," Wilson said. "And all of a sudden, you just hear us screaming, like, ‘Let’s go! We’re talking to each other as teammates!'"

Expand Tweet

This is the first time that Wilson and Loyd will don the same jersey in the WNBA, but it's not their first time as teammates. Both have represented Team USA in international competitions, including the Olympics.

Both were also a part of the 2020 squad that won the gold in Tokyo and the team that once again brought home the gold from Paris last year.

Also read: "It wasn’t a championship locker room" - A'ja Wilson shares honest feelings on Aces failing to secure 2024 WNBA title

How did A'ja Wilson react to Kate Martin joining the Golden State Valkyries?

Kelsey Plum wasn't the only player to leave the Las Vegas Aces. The team also lost 2024 rookie and fan favorite Kate Martin, although she wasn't traded or didn't walk away in free agency.

Instead, she was one of the players selected by the Golden State Valkyries in the expansion draft.

When it was announced that Martin would join the WNBA's newest franchise, A'ja Wilson shared her bittersweet reaction.

"My baby. So happy for you, you are a gem @katemartin," Wilson posted on her IG on Monday. "Now we gotta give you and Nat 50."

A'ja Wilson's IG story after Kate Martin was drafted by the Valkyries (Photo credits: aja22wilson/Instagram)

The Aces and the Sparks will face off for the first time on May 30 in the 2025 season. This will be the first time Kelsey Plum and A'ja Wilson face off as opponents.

After that, the Aces will take on the Valkyries on Jun. 7, marking the first time that Kate Martin will square up against her former team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback