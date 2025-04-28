"We're taking over the world": Fever big 3 Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell & Aliyah Boston send bold message ahead of much-anticipated season

The Indiana Fever tipped off training camp on Sunday, as they start the quest for their second championship in franchise history. After returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 last season, the Fever enter this season carrying higher expectations.

The Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston trio will lead this team for another season. They are eager to improve what they did last season (eliminated in the first round after clinching the No. 6 seed).

The team's official Instagram account shared a message from their 'Big Three,' talking about what fans should know about them. First, Kelsey Mitchell talked about the culture they've built and the type of team they want to be.

"I think the one thing that people should know about the Fever is that we're young, we're vibrant, we have the personality in which we want to win.

"We know that we've come a long way regarding our culture and I think for us, we want to beat that team that people know about, that has no filters, no anything. We are who we are and, at the end of the day, we're going to stick by each other."

Then, Caitlin Clark focused on the additions they made, the way they want to play the game and how connected they are as a team.

"I think that play basketball the right way," Clark said. "We love playing in front of our fans. We're building a championship-winning team.

"We're excited about it, we're excited about all the pieces that we've added; a great coaching staff and we're fired up and working hard and I think we play basketball the right way and we give our fans a lot to cheer about and we love our teammates and work really hard."

Aliyah Boston closed it out with the shortest yet strongest message of all.

"That we're taking over the world," Boston bluntly said.

Indiana Fever debut new slogan ahead of 2025 season

The Indiana Fever is well aware that more eyes will watch them this upcoming season. After adding proven veterans such as DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson, among others, the expectations are considerably higher for Stephanie White (another addition) and Co.

One day after the start of training camp, the team unveiled its new slogan for the 2025 campaign: "Now You Know."

This slogan is aimed at reaffirming Indiana as the "epicenter of basketball and women's sports."

After breaking several viewership and attendance records in 2024, the Fever are bracing for a more special season. It might have them at the center of conversations about which teams can have a legitimate shot at winning the title.

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More