“We’re tired”: Kelsey Plum reveals real reason behind Caitlin Clark and WNBA’s collective slump 

LA Sparks star Kelsey Plum gave her thoughts on Caitlin Clark and other WNBA stars’ collective shooting slump, saying that it’s a result of the players being tired. Over the last few games, Clark has been experiencing the worst slump of her WNBA career, going 1-for-23 from 3-point range.
Her poor shooting form has been widely discussed on social media, with fans pointing out that Clark isn’t the only one struggling. A post on Threads shows that others like Sabrina Ionescu, Paige Bueckers, Marina Mabrey, Breanna Stewart and Plum have also struggled with their shot in recent days.
Plum then reacted to the post on Instagram, saying that players’ tiredness is to blame for this supposed shooting slump:
“Cause we’re tired."
Kelsey Plum has also had a rough time from the field lately, going 7-for-24 from 3 over her last four games. The second half of June has been packed for all teams, with games taking place every two days. The stress and fatigue from being a part of so many matchups with not enough rest could be contributing to the WNBA’s shooting slump.
However, she seems to have found her footing as she went 6-for-11 from the field and 3-for-6 from 3-point range against the Indiana Fever on Thursday. She finished with 21 points and six assists as the Sparks defeated Indiana 85-75.
Kelsey Plum sends out strong message following LA Sparks' win vs. Indiana Fever
The LA Sparks snapped their three-game losing streak by defeating the Indiana Fever on Thursday. Indiana entered the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead, but the Sparks rallied and mounted a comeback in the fourth, winning 85-75.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Kelsey Plum said:
"I thought we grew up tonight."
She was referring to the grit the team showed while mounting a comeback against the Fever. The winning effort was led by Azura Stevens, who finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Dearica Hamby was also solid, recording 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals on 5-for-8 shooting.
The Sparks return to the court on Sunday to take on the Chicago Sky at Crypto.com Arena. The team is now 10th in the league, trailing the Aces in ninth by two and a half games.