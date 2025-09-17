  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Skylar Diggins-Smith
  • "We weren't scared to play against them" - Skylar Diggins oozes confidence after Storm snap A'ja Wilson's Aces' 17-game winning streak

"We weren't scared to play against them" - Skylar Diggins oozes confidence after Storm snap A'ja Wilson's Aces' 17-game winning streak

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 17, 2025 05:17 GMT
Skylar Diggins oozes confidence after Storm snap A
Skylar Diggins oozes confidence after Storm snap A'ja Wilson's Aces 17-game winning streak. (Photo: IMAGN)

Skylar Diggins hit the dagger to help the Seattle Storm stay alive against A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces in the 2025 WNBA playoffs. The Storm forced a do-or-die Game 3 on Thursday by snapping the Aces' 17-game winning streak with an 86-83 victory.

Ad

Speaking to ESPN's "SportsCenter" after the game, Diggins was oozing with confidence following their win. They weren't deterred by the blowout loss in Game 1 and certainly weren't scared of a mighty Aces team that was looking to make history on Tuesday.

"I mean, nobody's found the answer to this equation for what, 16, 17 games?" Diggins said. "But for us, it was coming out and showing we weren't scared to play against them. You could respect the team of that caliber who's been great all year, who's been great for many, many years, and not fear them."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

With their win over the Las Vegas Aces, the Seattle Storm forced a Game 3 on Thursday at the Michelob Ultra Arena. Skylar Diggins was proud of how the team responded after a disappointing loss in Game 1 while also praising the Climate Pledge Arena crowd for their energy.

"I thought we played the first game a little hesitant," Diggins said. "I was proud of the way we responded tonight. Obviously, we had a great home crowd on our back to feed off of. But we know this team is tough to beat one time, and we have to beat them again. But we bought ourselves 40 minutes tonight."
Ad

The Aces were on the verge of tying the 2002 LA Sparks for the longest winning streak in WNBA history at 18. They were up by as much as 14 points, but the Storm were relentless, especially in the fourth quarter.

Skylar Diggins scores 26 points in the Storm's Game 2 win

Skylar Diggins scores 26 points in the Storm&#039;s Game 2 win. (Photo: IMAGN)
Skylar Diggins scores 26 points in the Storm's Game 2 win. (Photo: IMAGN)

With their season on the line, Skylar Diggins led the way for the Seattle Storm in Game 2 with 26 points, seven assists and two steals. Diggins hit a clutch jump shot with four seconds left to give the Storm an 86-83 lead. Former Storm star Jewell Loyd had a chance to force overtime but missed her last-second 3-point shot.

Nneka Ogwumike was also huge for Seattle, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Dominique Malonga and Erica Wheeler were huge off the bench, scoring 11 points each. Wheeler kept the game close in the fourth quarter, while Malonga made the go-ahead and-one bucket with 31 seconds remaining.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications