"We weren't scared to play against them" - Skylar Diggins oozes confidence after Storm snap A'ja Wilson's Aces' 17-game winning streak

Skylar Diggins hit the dagger to help the Seattle Storm stay alive against A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces in the 2025 WNBA playoffs. The Storm forced a do-or-die Game 3 on Thursday by snapping the Aces' 17-game winning streak with an 86-83 victory.Speaking to ESPN's &quot;SportsCenter&quot; after the game, Diggins was oozing with confidence following their win. They weren't deterred by the blowout loss in Game 1 and certainly weren't scared of a mighty Aces team that was looking to make history on Tuesday. &quot;I mean, nobody's found the answer to this equation for what, 16, 17 games?&quot; Diggins said. &quot;But for us, it was coming out and showing we weren't scared to play against them. You could respect the team of that caliber who's been great all year, who's been great for many, many years, and not fear them.&quot;With their win over the Las Vegas Aces, the Seattle Storm forced a Game 3 on Thursday at the Michelob Ultra Arena. Skylar Diggins was proud of how the team responded after a disappointing loss in Game 1 while also praising the Climate Pledge Arena crowd for their energy. &quot;I thought we played the first game a little hesitant,&quot; Diggins said. &quot;I was proud of the way we responded tonight. Obviously, we had a great home crowd on our back to feed off of. But we know this team is tough to beat one time, and we have to beat them again. But we bought ourselves 40 minutes tonight.&quot;The Aces were on the verge of tying the 2002 LA Sparks for the longest winning streak in WNBA history at 18. They were up by as much as 14 points, but the Storm were relentless, especially in the fourth quarter. Skylar Diggins scores 26 points in the Storm's Game 2 winSkylar Diggins scores 26 points in the Storm's Game 2 win. (Photo: IMAGN)With their season on the line, Skylar Diggins led the way for the Seattle Storm in Game 2 with 26 points, seven assists and two steals. Diggins hit a clutch jump shot with four seconds left to give the Storm an 86-83 lead. Former Storm star Jewell Loyd had a chance to force overtime but missed her last-second 3-point shot. Nneka Ogwumike was also huge for Seattle, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Dominique Malonga and Erica Wheeler were huge off the bench, scoring 11 points each. Wheeler kept the game close in the fourth quarter, while Malonga made the go-ahead and-one bucket with 31 seconds remaining.