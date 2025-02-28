"We see it now with Caitlin Clark" - $355,000 guard compares Diana Taurasi's influence to Fever superstar

Lunar Owls BC and Minnesota Lynx star Courtney Williams said Thursday that if women’s basketball had today’s level of viewership during Diana Taurasi’s prime, the newly retired legend would have been perceived much like Caitlin Clark is now.

During an Unrivaled press conference, Williams was asked what basketball fans might have witnessed throughout Taurasi’s 20-year career had the WNBA drawn the kind of attention it does today. She said fans would have essentially seen an earlier version of Clark.

“I think they would have seen what we see now with Caitlin Clark,” Williams said. “I think it just would have been done earlier. I think it was so many people that, you know, if they would have had the eyes, you know, the things that Caitlin Clark is doing now, I think we would have already seen it.”

Taurasi recently announced her retirement, closing out a historic career as the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer. She won three WNBA championships, earned 14 All-WNBA selections, made 11 All-Star appearances and secured six Olympic gold medals.

Like Clark, Taurasi entered the league as a No. 1 overall pick, drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2004. She remained with the franchise for her entire career.

Thanks to the “Caitlin Clark effect,” the WNBA saw its highest total attendance in 22 years during the 2024 season — a 48% increase from the previous year, according to the Associated Press. Clark’s Indiana Fever also set a league record, averaging 17,035 fans per home game.

Williams, who will be in the second year of a two-year, $355,000 contract with the Lynx in the 2025 season, noted that if the league had drawn this level of attention earlier, more players would have received widespread recognition. She believes this visibility has been crucial in attracting new fans to women’s basketball.

“Now that we have people's attention, the cameras is on, I think that's what you're seeing now, the people showing up and the people supporting.”

Caitlin Clark calls Diana Taurasi a ‘legend’

Following the news of Diana Taurasi’s retirement on Tuesday night, Caitlin Clark kept her reaction brief, sharing a single word on her Instagram Stories:

“Legend.”

In an interview with TIME, Taurasi explained that her decision to retire stemmed from a deep sense of fulfillment, both mentally and physically.

"Mentally and physically, I’m just full," she said. "That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full and I’m happy."

Over her storied WNBA career, Taurasi played 565 regular-season games, posting career averages of 18.9 points, 4.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

