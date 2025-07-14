“We see the work”: Sheryl Swoopes uplifts Angel Reese for blazing through WNBA record books

Sheryl Swoopes gave a shout-out to Angel Reese for her latest achievement. On Saturday, the Sky defeated the Minnesota Lynx 87-81. Reese finished with a double-double, with 19 points and 11 rebounds, along with four assists. Reese became the fastest player in the league's history to reach the 40 double-double mark in only 54 games.

On Sunday, the WNBA legend shared a post on her Instagram story, featuring the Chicago Sky star's picture and informing readers about Reese's newest record through a template.

"Proud of you @angelreese5! We see the work!" Swoopes said.

Sheryl Swoopes uplifts Reese's achievement on her IG story. (Credits: @airswoopes22/Instagram)

Reese has been dominant in the paint this season. She is averaging 13.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while leading the league in the rebound leaderboard. However, the same cannot be said of her team.

The Sky are 10th in the WNBA standings with a 7-13 record. Despite Reese's best efforts, they struggle to make an impact and climb the ladder.

Fans react to Angel Reese's latest career achievement

Angel Reese's latest career achievement made quite a buzz on the internet. Following Sky's win on Saturday, Pop Base shared the news of her achievement in an X post.

The fans swarmed the post's comments section with their opinions. One fan praised the Sky forward and credited her for changing the game.

"Breaking records like it's nothing. Reese is changing the game completely. 🏀" the fan commented.

"Oh they could never make me hate you queen," another fan said.

"y’all clowned her draft moment and now she’s breaking WNBA records while they’re still warming benches, oh angel clock the haters for me!!" another fan said.

Another set of fans made sarcastic comments comparing Caitlin Clark and Reese.

"Is this a good thing? Bc they keep saying Caitlyn Clark is SO much better😂 I’m lost," one fan commented.

"Caitlin clark nowhere to be found," another fan commented.

"But all the racists said she was one of the worst players of all time," another fan said.

Angel Reese and the Sky will take on the Lynx in a rematch on Monday.

