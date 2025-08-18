"We will never be counted out": Stephanie White breaks down in tears and delivers strong statement during emotional locker room address

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White was filled with emotion after the team's historic victory on Sunday. The Fever pulled off the largest comeback win in franchise history, overcoming Sophie Cunningham’s injury and rallying from a 21-point deficit to secure a thrilling 99-93 overtime victory.White couldn’t hold back her tears after watching her team overcome yet another challenge this season. While addressing her players in the locker room, the Fever coach broke down as she praised the team for its resilience and unity in the face of adversity.&quot;I'm so proud of you guys,&quot; White said. &quot;Sometimes it sounds like a fu*king word when we talk about being resilient, but it's not, man. It's how we live.&quot;It's a tribute to you. It's a tribute to your connectedness, your togetherness, your toughness, your mindset, your never fu*king give up gritty attitudes. That's what it takes. We will never be counted out because that is worth fu*king gold.&quot;Stephanie White was appointed as the Indiana Fever’s head coach after the team parted ways with Christie Sides at the conclusion of last season. White arrived with high expectations, which only grew after the front office surrounded Caitlin Clark with impactful role players and upgraded the roster with key offseason additions.When the season began, many fans and pundits tipped the Fever to compete for a title. However, injuries have completely derailed their campaign. Sophie Cunningham became the latest player to go down, joining Clark, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald on the team’s growing injury list.Indiana Fever firmly in contention for a playoff berthDespite all the injuries and adversity, Stephanie White has done a solid job of keeping the Indiana Fever in the playoff race. While many predicted the team would collapse and their season would unravel quickly after Caitlin Clark’s injury, White has found a way to ensure her squad continues to play winning basketball.The Indiana-based franchise improved to a 19-16 record after Sunday's win and is currently sitting in sixth place in the league standings. They are 2.5 games ahead of the LA Sparks and Washington Mystics, who are ranked ninth and 10th, respectively.