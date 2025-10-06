"Wears a bikini, shakes her a**": Former coach levels a vile trope at Sophie Cunningham over alleged fame-driven actions

Former basketball coach-turned-sportscaster Dan Dakich has hit out at Sophie Cunningham with strong remarks, questioning her commitment to the league and basketball.Speaking on his show “Outkick” on Friday, Dakich called out Cunningham, commenting on her work ethic and insinuating that she is using the platform provided to her by the WNBA to “get famous.”“Sophie Cunningham is in the league for one reason and one reason only: to get famous! She doesn’t work on her job; she doesn’t do s*** in the offseason,” Dakich said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe continued, criticizing the Indiana Fever guard for her outfit choices. Dakich also said that Cunningham only acts tough and that she “cheap shot” Jacy Sheldon during their game in June.“She wears a bikini, shakes her a** and wants everybody to look at her, and then tries to act tough cause she cheap shot a girl in the open court. And all you clowns go, ‘Oh my god! She’s hot.’”Fans on social media flooded the comment section of Dakich’s posts, calling his take “terrible” and criticizing him for sounding “salty.” Dakich isn't the only one who has criticized Cunningham for her outfit choices. In September, Jason Whitlock voiced his opinion on the Fever player, asking her to &quot;put some clothes on.&quot;&quot;None of these women know how to handle the spotlight. Sophie Cunningham, gorgeous. Put some clothes on, Sophie,” Whitlock said.&quot;Step up and be better&quot;: Sophie Cunningham criticizes WNBA leadership in scathing interviewWhile Dan Dakich suggests that Cunningham doesn't care about the WNBA and is only there for fame, her own actions say otherwise.During her exit interview on Thursday, Cunningham did not mince words while calling out the WNBA's leadership and demanding that they &quot;be better.&quot;&quot;I'm just tired of our league,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;They need to step up and be better. Our leadership from top to bottom needs to be held accountable. &quot;She continued, suggesting that while people in authority in the WNBA are &quot;great business people,&quot; their basketball knowledge leaves much to be desired: &quot;I think there are a lot of people in positions of power in the WNBA who, they might be really great business people, but they don't know s*** about basketball. And that's gotta change.&quot;It has been quite a season for Cunningham as she has gone from being one of the league's lesser-known players to being one of the WNBA's more recognizable players. But an increase in following also brings along critics like Dan Dakich and Jason Whitlock.