  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • "Wears a bikini, shakes her a**": Former coach levels a vile trope at Sophie Cunningham over alleged fame-driven actions

"Wears a bikini, shakes her a**": Former coach levels a vile trope at Sophie Cunningham over alleged fame-driven actions

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 06, 2025 14:11 GMT
Former coach levels a vile trope at Sophie Cunningham
Former coach levels a vile trope at Sophie Cunningham (Credits: IG/@sophie_cham)

Former basketball coach-turned-sportscaster Dan Dakich has hit out at Sophie Cunningham with strong remarks, questioning her commitment to the league and basketball.

Ad

Speaking on his show “Outkick” on Friday, Dakich called out Cunningham, commenting on her work ethic and insinuating that she is using the platform provided to her by the WNBA to “get famous.”

“Sophie Cunningham is in the league for one reason and one reason only: to get famous! She doesn’t work on her job; she doesn’t do s*** in the offseason,” Dakich said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

He continued, criticizing the Indiana Fever guard for her outfit choices. Dakich also said that Cunningham only acts tough and that she “cheap shot” Jacy Sheldon during their game in June.

“She wears a bikini, shakes her a** and wants everybody to look at her, and then tries to act tough cause she cheap shot a girl in the open court. And all you clowns go, ‘Oh my god! She’s hot.’”
Ad

Fans on social media flooded the comment section of Dakich’s posts, calling his take “terrible” and criticizing him for sounding “salty.” Dakich isn't the only one who has criticized Cunningham for her outfit choices.

In September, Jason Whitlock voiced his opinion on the Fever player, asking her to "put some clothes on."

"None of these women know how to handle the spotlight. Sophie Cunningham, gorgeous. Put some clothes on, Sophie,” Whitlock said.
Ad

"Step up and be better": Sophie Cunningham criticizes WNBA leadership in scathing interview

While Dan Dakich suggests that Cunningham doesn't care about the WNBA and is only there for fame, her own actions say otherwise.

During her exit interview on Thursday, Cunningham did not mince words while calling out the WNBA's leadership and demanding that they "be better."

Ad
"I'm just tired of our league," Cunningham said. "They need to step up and be better. Our leadership from top to bottom needs to be held accountable. "

She continued, suggesting that while people in authority in the WNBA are "great business people," their basketball knowledge leaves much to be desired:

"I think there are a lot of people in positions of power in the WNBA who, they might be really great business people, but they don't know s*** about basketball. And that's gotta change."

It has been quite a season for Cunningham as she has gone from being one of the league's lesser-known players to being one of the WNBA's more recognizable players. But an increase in following also brings along critics like Dan Dakich and Jason Whitlock.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications