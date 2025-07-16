"Weird and pathetic": Fever fans bash Pam Ward for "dissing" Caitlin Clark amid emotional outburst after latest injury setback 

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever hit the spotlight on Tuesday after beating the Connecticut Sun 85-77 on the road. The win was overshadowed by questionable refereeing and Clark's injury exit late in the game. The 2025 All-Star captain seemingly reaggravated her groin injury, which forced her to miss five games before.

Clark broke down in tears on the sidelines after an emotional game, which also saw her engage in heated exchanges with the referees after the Sun players were allowed to play with significant physicality. Another controversial incident came to light when ESPN broadcaster Pam Ward discussed the Sun's attendance records while Clark was on the sidelines, crying because of her injury.

"This feels like homecourt," Ward said. "They [Sun] got over 19,000 people last year when the Sun played Los Angeles, so it's not just a Caitlin Clark thing."

The timing and nature of Ward's comments seemingly angered many Fever fans, who felt she was "dissing" the star point guard. Bringing it up while Clark was crying on the sidelines only made the situation look worse.

As many would expect, the Fever fan base didn't hold back in calling out Ward over this. Here are some of the reactions to Ward's commentary:

ceeeelllzzzzz @cillughh LINK Just weird and pathetic. IT IS ALL ABOUT CC like hello they moved this game there, it sure ain’t about the Sun. People naturally fell in love with CC for her game and the excitement she brings and those same people followed her to the league and are responsible for growth.

Andy froemel @FroemelAndy LINK No empathy for Caitlin Clark is disgusting. The game was sold out last year in Boston because it was the first ever WNBA game in Boston. Not because of the Sun or Sparks. Dream Storm would have sold out there last year too. WNBA Canada sells out because of scarcity as well.

CityGal @citygal LINK The ol’ guard won’t let the league grow and the game evolve. Their part of the problem and why the players will never get paid what they are demanding. Their problems are staring them in the face. Truly sad moment in time for sports and women.

Gray Quetti @gray_quetti LINK Those announcers last night were the worst I have ever heard. They wanted Tina Charles to have a monster game and Clark fail that they could hardly stand it.

Joe Varriccio @MDRoadking LINK The broadcasters are as pathetic as the refs. Nothing about this league is anything near professional.

Kennedi Phillips @kennediPhi24591 LINK It was so obvious that Ward was dissing Caitlin the entire game. I'm so glad Caitlin was clutch in securing the win... I'm sure that didn't make her happy. 🙏🙏🙏.. for Caitlin

Pam Ward faced scrutiny for 'speechless' moment during Caitlin Clark's flurry against Liberty

It isn't the first time Pam Ward has been scrutinized by Fever fans for her commentary. Before Tuesday's incident, Ward was called out on July 14 when Caitlin Clark had her best game of the year against the New York Liberty. Clark had 32 points in that contest, which was her first since returning from a quad injury.

During the first quarter, she had an incredible sequence as she knocked down three triples on consecutive possessions from way downtown, scoring nine points in 38 seconds.

Ward's commentary during that sequence didn't leave a good impression on fans, who called her out. Here are some of the reactions:

🫶🏼 WBB 💕 @wbb_fann LINK Don’t ever let Pam Ward commentate another Caitlin game She just sitting there speechless She ain’t ready for the big stage 😭😭😭😭

Michael Turner @Michael2Turner LINK She makes so many mistakes. Later in the game, she said Indiana ran the shot clock out AGAIN, when it was the Liberty who did it.

GPinTN @GPinTN1 LINK She's even worse on football games...

A few fans sided with Ward, saying the moment was good enough to leave her speechless. However, on Tuesday, all fans were aligned on their take regarding Ward's comments on attendance numbers.

Several records have shown that Caitlin Clark is directly responsible for ratings and crowd attendance. But she has been discredited multiple times by the media, rival players and owners.

