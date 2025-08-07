"Weirdest, best person I know": Sophie Cunningham reserves major heartfelt praise for $90,000 teammate on her special day

Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever are in good spirits coming off a 100-91 loss to the LA Sparks on Tuesday. The reason for their excitement after Wednesday’s scrimmage was the celebration of backup guard Sydney Colson’s birthday. Cunningham, along with teammates, the coaching staff and a surprise guest, greeted Colson on her special day. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Fever posted clips of their celebration on Instagram, prompting Cunningham to react:“You’re the weirdest, best person I know @sydjcolson”Sophie Cunningham and Theresa Plaisance react to the Indiana Fever's celebration of Sydney Colson's birthday. [photo: @indianafever/IG]Former WNBA player Theresa Plaisance echoed Cunningham’s sentiment:“Truly one of a kind. Truly.”Sydney Colson signed a one-year, $90,000 deal with the Indiana Fever in the offseason. After helping the Las Vegas Aces to two championships in three years, the veteran guard took her talents to Indiana to play with Caitlin Clark.Colson’s arrival coincided with a multi-team trade that allowed the Fever to acquire Sophie Cunningham. After spending her first six years with the Phoenix Mercury, Cunningham found herself on a team looking to build on their playoff appearance last season.Although newcomers, Colson and Cunningham quickly established their presence on and off the court. The two have also become quite close, often exchanging hilarious back-and-forths on social media. On Wednesday, Cunningham opened up about what she thought about her new teammate.Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson hope to help Indiana bounce back against Phoenix on ThursdayThe loss against the Sparks, whom the Indiana Fever hadn't beaten in three attempts, snapped a season-high five-game winning run. Sophie Cunningham, who has been playing well over the past few weeks, had a subpar outing in LA. Although she shot 3-for-7, including 2-for-4 from deep, she didn't have her usual energy and hustle.Sydney Colson fared much worse. The veteran contributed one assist in 13 minutes after going 0-for-3, including 0-for-1 from behind the arc. LA outscored Indiana by 17 points when Colson stayed on the floor.The Fever will end a four-game West Coast swing on Thursday in Phoenix. Colson and Cunningham have to step up to help Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell carry the team.