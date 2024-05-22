"Weirdest thing in the world"- LeBron James berates Caitlin Clark's critics citing son Bronny James' example

When it comes to receiving strong criticism throughout one's professional career, LeBron James is no stranger to being at the end of it. Being a popular figure in sports garners expectations and pressure, which the Lakers star highlighted as something Bronny James and Caitlin Clark are dealing with. With 21 NBA seasons under his belt, outside noise has become a normal thing for James.

On the latest episode of "Mind the Game" podcast with JJ Redick, the Lakers star drew a similar position that Bronny James and Cailin Clark find themselves in right now. With Bronny being related to the four-time NBA Champion and Clark envisioned as one of the many faces of the WNBA, people will tend to expect a lot out of those kinds of individuals.

Despite both players only trying to make it big in professional sports, LeBron James pointed out that there will always be doubts.

"I'm kind of getting the same thing from watching my son, who's a 19-year-old, kind of getting a lot of animosity and hatred towards him when he's just trying to live out their dream of playing the professional sport," James said. "That is the weirdest thing in the world, but it is what it is, and I'm glad that Caitlin has a great head on her shoulders."

Be that as it may, the four-time NBA MVP credited Clark for keeping her head high through it all.

LeBron James advised Caitlin Clark

During the same podcast episode, LeBron James shared important advice with the Indiana Fever rookie, who has a lot placed on her shoulders.

"My advice to Caitlin, and my advice to anyone that comes in with this level of notoriety, out-of-this world expectation, whatever the case may be, be a horse, man," James said. "Put your blinders on, go to work, show up to work, punch your clock in, prepare yourself, work on your game, work on your craft." [43:20 onwards].

Following four incredible seasons playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes during her college career, Clark continues to navigate her way in transitioning to the WNBA.

From different defensive coverages to other complexities of the game, the Fever rookie still has a long way to go if she wants to tap into her full potential on the court.

For someone of LeBron James' character, who also entered the league at a young age, his advice comes from experience and years of continuously honing one's craft.