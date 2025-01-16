"Welcome back" - Fever fans rejoice as Caitlin Clark's backcourt partner Kelsey Mitchell potentially closes in on return with $249,244 deal

Indiana Fever fans are excited after seeing the update from the organization regarding the free agent status of Caitlin Clark's backcourt mate. Kelsey Mitchell, who shares the backcourt with Clark, is set to be an unrestricted free agent on Jan. 21, the WNBA's free agency period.

Per reports, the Fever has given the free agent guard Core Designation. This means the only team to negotiate a new deal with Mitchell will be the Indiana franchise, revoking her "unrestricted" status. Additionally, players given this are automatically offered a supermax contract of one year, $249,244.

This move to secure Mitchell suggests that the franchise is focused on giving Clark the help she needs. Fans are excited to see what's in store for the Fever ahead of their free agency. Here, they react to Indiana's decision to retain the seasoned guard perhaps.

"WELCOME BACK, BACKCOURT! 🔥 ❤️❤️ (praying this means a happy return)," a hopeful fan said.

"About d**n time man. Well deserved," another fan said.

"I hope this means what I think it does. But no matter what I’m glad you are getting all that you deserve!!!!" one fan commented.

Conversely, some fans still doubt the move that the Fever made.

"So just running back the same team that got obliterated in the playoffs?" one fan asked.

"This could either be for a trade or for her to stay," another fan speculated.

"I’m not breathing till the paper works signed," a fan commented on X (formerly Twitter).

Mitchell has played for the Fever for seven years and has grown into one of the best backcourt players in the league. Over the past two seasons, she has emerged as an All-Star and even finished in the top 10 in the MVP voting last season.

The Fever got support from Caitlin Clark following their $78 million move

The Fever will get an upgrade soon as the organization is set to start construction for their new $78 million practice facility. Per the Indiana franchise, construction will start in the summer of 2025 and be accessible before the 2027 season.

Their star, Caitlin Clark, showed her support and posted it on her Instagram story on Thursday.

Caitlin Clark showed her support for the team's new practice facility on her IG.

Per the team, the facility will be a vast 108,000-square-foot area filled with helpful facilities. Aside from the two regulation-sized courts, the practice center also features premier strength and conditioning equipment, yoga and a Pilates area. Players won't starve as it will have a hydration station and full-service kitchen.

