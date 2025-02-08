"Went from the double agent Uno to real ooters": Fever fans react as Natasha Howard comes to DeWanna Bonner's defense with wholesome tweet

Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner have joined the Indiana Fever through free agency this offseason. With Howard and Bonner poised to mentor Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, the moves by the Fever's front office have been major talking points in WNBA circles.

While Bonner has been showered with love from Fever fans who are excited to see her join their team, she also targeted online trolls who posted about her fianceè, Alyssa Thomas.

In response to the situation, Bonner's new teammate, Natasha Howard, came to her defense on X, formerly known as Twitter on Friday afternoon, writing:

"NOT TOO MUCH ON DB NA …"

The post caught the attention of Indiana fans, who were quick to react, with many hyped to see the two new teammates already bonding.

"Went from the double agent Uno to real ooters who gone defend each other," - One wrote.

"You and DB are going to be sending women flying with your screens," - Another wrote.

"Can’t wait for you to protect the locker room! Fever needs you and DB!" - One added.

The reactions continued with similar sentiments.

"THIS TEAM!!! We’re soooo so happy to have you vets coming in!" - Another added.

WNBA legend Sue Bird praises Fever's offseason so far, dubbing them contenders heading into 2025 WNBA season

This offseason, the Indiana Fever made some big acquisitions in the form of both DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard.

Bonner, the two-time champion and six-time All-Star, is fresh off another impressive season, where she averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Howard, the three-time champion and two-time WNBA All-Star, is also fresh off an impressive season with the Dallas Wings where she improved on her scoring numbers from the year before. Last season, Howard averaged 17.6 points, and 6.7 rebounds per game, along with a career-high 2.9 assists per game.

The way WNBA legend Sue Bird sees things, Indiana's offseason moves have them sitting as early contenders in her book. During the latest episode of her A Touch More podcast, Bird spoke about the acquisitions, starting with Howard, who she played with in Seattle from 2018-2020.

"I loved ... loved ... playing with Tash," Bird said. "She's just this glue player that doesn't get enough shine for what she does. A lot of what she does doesn't show up in the box score, but she's just always in the right place at the right time."

In the case of Bonner, Bird believes the acquisition put the team over the top.

"That took (the offseason moves) to another level. They're a contender," she added.

When the season tips off in May, it will be interesting to see how things play out.

