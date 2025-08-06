  • home icon
"Wet suit for you pale a** too" - Sophie Cunningham & Caitlin Clark exchange playful diss over Fever star's tanning session with Lexie Hull

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 06, 2025 01:18 GMT
Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark regularly interact on social media. In Cunningham’s TikTok video, where she asked interested swimsuit brands to partner with two “Indiana Fever mermaids,” she earned a response from Clark. The All-Star guard commented, urging potential interested brands to ask her teammates to “focus on basketball.”

The former Phoenix Mercury guard did not hold back in responding to Clark’s trolling:

“Maybe a brand will make a full body wet suit for your pale a** too… we all win!”
Caitlin Clark’s banter with Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull about focusing only on basketball started before the preseason. During the Indiana Fever's media day in late April, a photo of Cunningham and Hull, who resembled twins, went viral. Clark joined several WNBA players who reacted to the Instagram post from Cunningham.

Clark, who some of her teammates have called a prankster, wrote:

“Little less tanning. A little more bball ladies”
It seems that Hull and Cunningham have taken both seriously. While in LA, they could not resist going out to enjoy the summer before preparing for Tuesday’s showdown against the LA Sparks. Indiana heads into the matchup riding a season-high five-game winning streak. During that stretch, Hull and Cunningham have played key roles for the team’s impressive stretch.

Without Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham hope to help Fever get over the hump against Sparks

This season, the Indiana Fever are 0-2 against the LA Sparks. In both losses, Caitlin Clark could only watch helplessly from the sidelines while dealing with a groin injury. The All-Star captain remains out, but the Fever have been playing well on both ends, making a breakthrough a big possibility.

For the Fever to beat the Sparks, Stephanie White will lean on All-Stars Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. The duo, who have been superb all season, look to carry the team again minus the sharpshooting guard. Boston and Mitchell will need help, though, which will make Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham’s contributions crucial.

Cunningham has replaced Hull in the starting lineup, but both are badly needed on both ends by the Fever. Regardless of who starts, White will lean again on both to open the floor with their outside shooting. If they have their shooting touch, the Fever All-Stars will have more open looks to take advantage of.

Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham have also been valuable due to their defense, hustle and energy. If they can continue delivering, the Indiana Fever have a good chance of finally beating the Sparks without Caitlin Clark.

