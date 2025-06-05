What is Caitlin Clark's relationship with Texas softball pitcher Teagan Kavan? Backstory revealed after Brent Clark's reported inquiry

Caitlin Clark is the face of women's basketball and has helped the WNBA's increase in popularity. Teagan Kavan is one of the best softball pitchers in the nation today, looking to lead Texas to the Women's College World Series. But what is the relationship between Clark and Kavan?

Both stars are from Iowa and lived near each other in the Des Moines suburb of West Des Moines. It wasn't their only connection since they both went to the same high school at Dowling Catholic. They overlapped for a year, with Clark even taking Kavan to basketball practice at times.

During the Women's College World Series broadcast on ESPN, the crew of Beth Mowins, Jessica Mendoza and Michele Smith shared that Clark also coached Kavan, who was playing high school basketball at the time. The subject was brought up because Caitlin's father, Brent Clark, asked how Kavan was doing.

Well, Teagan Kavan is doing fantastic, helping the Texas Longhorns reach the Women's Softball World Series for the second straight year. They came up short last year against Oklahoma, but they go up against Texas Tech this time around.

In Game 1 on Wednesday, Kavan allowed just one unearned run in the 2-1 win for the Longhorns. They are now one win away from winning their first women's softball championship in school history.

As for Caitlin Clark, she's still recovering from a strained quad injury and will likely get re-evaluated early next week. The Indiana Fever are 1-3 since she went down with the injury.

Teagan Kavan once opened up about her relationship with Caitlin Clark

Teagan Kavan once opened up about her relationship with Caitlin Clark. (Photo: IMAGN)

In an interview with D1Softball on YouTube back in April, Teagan Kaval shared some details about her relationship with Caitlin Clark. Kaval explained that it was cool to know Clark, but they haven't kept in touch since the basketball star went to Iowa and is now in the WNBA.

Nevertheless, Kaval was proud of both of them in their respective roles in helping their sport grow and inspiring other girls to pursue sports.

"It's really cool to see everything she has done for women's sport," Kavan said. "I think it's fun we have this Iowa tie because there's a lot of Iowa pride and a lot of Midwest pride that comes out of both of us. I like representing our home state and we can show girls from Iowa and the Midwest that they can dream whatever dream they have and they can make it wherever they want to do."

Clark told reporters last year that she's keeping tabs on Kavan, watching last year's Women's College World Series between Texas and Oklahoma, as per USA Today.

