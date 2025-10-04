  • home icon
  What did Cathy Engelbert say about standoff with players over new CBA? WNBA Commissioner's take explored

What did Cathy Engelbert say about standoff with players over new CBA? WNBA Commissioner's take explored

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 04, 2025 02:04 GMT
WNBA: Finals-Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces - Source: Imagn
What did Cathy Engelbert say about standoff with players over new CBA? WNBA Commissioner's take explored. [photo: Imagn]

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert gave her annual press conference ahead of Game 1 of the Las Vegas Aces-Phoenix Mercury finals on Friday. Among the crucial issues she discussed was the looming collective bargaining agreement (CBA) meetings between the league and the players. With Oct. 31, the deadline for an agreement, on the horizon, Engelbert gave an update on the negotiations.

“We continue to meet and have important conversations with the players’ association. I want to reiterate that we want much of the same things that the players want. We want to significantly, and I mean significantly, increase their salary and benefits while also supporting the long-term growth and viability of the WNBA.”
Engelbert continued that the league “made proposals with significant [revenue]-share components.” Still, she added that the players are positioning for more, the biggest reason the negotiations are at a stalemate.

Before the All-Star weekend in July, “at least 40 WNBA players” appeared with the union leaders for CBA talks with Cathy Engelbert, according to ESPN. All of them left the meeting disappointed. Two-time MVP Breanna Stewart described the discussions as “a wasted opportunity.” Some players, including Angel Reese, felt disrespected by what the league offered.

Like three months ago, the sticking points in CBA talks have reportedly been revenue sharing and salary. Kelsey Plum said the players want a “piece of the entire pie, not a piece of part of the pie.”

Kelsey Plum says Cathy Engelbert and WNBPA are not “close” to a deal

In July, Napheesa Collier, a WNBPA vice president, said that the players would not back down from what they wanted. Instead of crumbling, the All-Stars entered the mid-season game with “Pay Us What You Owe Us” shirts.

Cathy Engelbert, who represents the league, isn’t budging either. Kelsey Plum, another union vice president, said in an interview with The Athletic on Thursday:

“There’s been multiple proposals that have gone back and forth, and neither is close,” WNBPA first vice president Kelsey Plum said. “It feels almost the more that we have presented, the further away we are, which is just unfortunate.”
Las Vegas Ace star Chelsea Gray echoed the same comment on Tuesday when Collier blasted Cathy Engelbert’s “lack of accountability.” The report from The Athletic added that players said that both sides remain “far apart.”

A lockout looms if the players and the union can’t reach a deal by Oct. 31. Both sides can agree to an extension to keep that dreaded scenario from happening.

