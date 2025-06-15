What was the distance on Caitlin Clark's 3-point bombs vs Liberty? Data reveals Fever superstar's mind-blowing skill set

On Saturday, Caitlin Clark made a resounding comeback from injury by leading the Indiana Fever to a 102-88 victory over the New York Liberty. Among Clark's many spectacular plays in this game were her booming triples from way beyond the arc — and now, fans know exactly how far away she launched those shots from.
In a viral Tweet, Fever commentator Pat Boylan posted the distance for each of the outside shots that CC made in the first half.
Clark went on to finish 7-for-14 from beyond the arc in the Fever's 14-point upset win over the defending champions.
Perhaps even more impressively, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year swished her outside buckets amidst the Liberty's own display of firepower. During one memorable sequence, Clark had two-time WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart in isolation near the sideline. Clark then pulls up on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse logo and makes the shot, leading to a moment of laughter with Stewie.
Beyond her individual brilliance, Clark also helped her teammates get going, racking up nine assists to get the Fever's offense humming nicely. Indiana finished with a 48.1% shooting clip and 48.6% from three-point territory, while also limiting the Liberty to 20.7% from deep.
The victory over New York brings the Fever up to 5-5. While the team has a long way to go before making it to the top of the Eastern Conference standings, Clark's return bodes well for their efforts to win on a more consistent basis.
"You were missed": Caitlin Clark gets shoutout from LeBron James after successful return from injury
Among the netizens who were raving about Clark's return on Saturday was LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. After the Fever's 14-point win, James went on X to show support to Clark.
"The CC EFFECT!! WELCOME BACK! You were missed!" James tweeted.
The NBA's all-time leading scorer famously pulled up to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on the night of the Fever's season opener against the Chicago Sky. James posted a picture of himself spending time with Clark prior to the game.
Clearly, LBJ was happy to see one of the most impactful WNBA players today make her triumphant return to action.