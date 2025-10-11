  • home icon
  What happened to Alyssa Thomas? Mercury suffer massive scare as superstar exits do-or-die Game 4 with injury

What happened to Alyssa Thomas? Mercury suffer massive scare as superstar exits do-or-die Game 4 with injury

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 11, 2025 01:27 GMT
The Phoenix Mercury suffered another massive injury scare when Alyssa Thomas sustained a painful injury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. The incident occurred during the second quarter when the six-time All-Star injured her right shoulder on an illegal screen set by Jewell Loyd.

After the brutal collision with the Aces guard, the Mercury forward clutched her right shoulder and lay on the floor grimacing in pain. The Mercury trainers rushed to the court to tend to the 6-foot-2 forward as the crowd inside the PHX Arena held its breath, with concern clearly visible on their faces.

Things went from bad to worse for Phoenix as Thomas was helped off the floor and taken to the locker room. At halftime, she had recorded 11 points, six rebounds and five assists on 4 of 6 shooting from the field.

After receiving treatment from the medical staff during the halftime break, Alyssa Thomas refused to throw in the towel. She showed the heart of a champion and returned to the court to lead the team’s charge at the start of the second half.

Earlier, the Mercury had been dealt another major setback when Satou Sabally was ruled out of Game 4 due to concussion protocol. Sabally suffered a head and neck injury in Game 3 when she collided awkwardly with Kierstan Bell.

