  What happened to Chelsea Gray? Aces point guard hobbles back to locker room with injury in Game 5

What happened to Chelsea Gray? Aces point guard hobbles back to locker room with injury in Game 5

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Oct 01, 2025 03:08 GMT
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game One - Source: Getty
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray exited the do-or-die Game 5 of their WNBA semifinals matchup against the Indiana Fever - Image Source: Getty

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray exited the do-or-die Game 5 of their WNBA semifinals matchup against the Indiana Fever with 8:15 remaining in the third quarter after suffering what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Early in the third quarter, while navigating a screen set by A’ja Wilson, Gray was about to drive when Fever guard Odyssey Sims caught up to her, and Sims’ left foot landed on Gray’s right foot, causing the Aces guard to fall.

Gray then limped off to the locker room with Las Vegas leading 51-50 in the third quarter.

Before leaving the game, Gray had tallied seven points on 3-of-3 shooting, four assists, two rebounds, a steal and two blocks.

Gray made her return to the game with 5:05 remaining in the quarter, as the Fever faced their own injury setback with Kelsey Mitchell leaving the court due to cramping and being unable to put weight on her leg.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
