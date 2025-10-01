What happened to Chelsea Gray? Aces point guard hobbles back to locker room with injury in Game 5

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray exited the do-or-die Game 5 of their WNBA semifinals matchup against the Indiana Fever with 8:15 remaining in the third quarter after suffering what appeared to be an ankle injury.Early in the third quarter, while navigating a screen set by A’ja Wilson, Gray was about to drive when Fever guard Odyssey Sims caught up to her, and Sims’ left foot landed on Gray’s right foot, causing the Aces guard to fall.Gray then limped off to the locker room with Las Vegas leading 51-50 in the third quarter.Before leaving the game, Gray had tallied seven points on 3-of-3 shooting, four assists, two rebounds, a steal and two blocks.Gray made her return to the game with 5:05 remaining in the quarter, as the Fever faced their own injury setback with Kelsey Mitchell leaving the court due to cramping and being unable to put weight on her leg.