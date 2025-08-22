What happened to Chloe Bibby? Fever forward’s surprising inclusion on Indiana’s injury list explored

Chloe Bibby was a late addition to the Indiana Fever's injury list for Friday's game against the league-best Minnesota Lynx. According to the team, the forward has a left knee injury.Fever coach Stephanie White told reporters pregame that the team ruled Bibby out as a &quot;precaution&quot; as the 6-foot-2 forward &quot;felt something during pregame.&quot; White added that she doesn't know the extent of Bibby's knee injury, as more information will be available on Saturday.Bibby's addition to the injury report is a big blow to the already-depleted Fever. Superstar Caitlin Clark remains sidelined due to a right groin injury. Meanwhile, guards Sophie Cunningham (right knee), Sydney Colson (ACL tear) and Aari McDonald (right foot) are all out for the rest of the season.This is a developing story.