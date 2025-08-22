  • home icon
  • What happened to Chloe Bibby? Fever forward’s surprising inclusion on Indiana’s injury list explored

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 22, 2025 23:01 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury - Source: Imagn
What happened to Chloe Bibby? Fever forward’s surprising inclusion on Indiana’s injury list explored (Image source: Imagn)

Chloe Bibby was a late addition to the Indiana Fever's injury list for Friday's game against the league-best Minnesota Lynx. According to the team, the forward has a left knee injury.

Fever coach Stephanie White told reporters pregame that the team ruled Bibby out as a "precaution" as the 6-foot-2 forward "felt something during pregame." White added that she doesn't know the extent of Bibby's knee injury, as more information will be available on Saturday.

Bibby's addition to the injury report is a big blow to the already-depleted Fever. Superstar Caitlin Clark remains sidelined due to a right groin injury. Meanwhile, guards Sophie Cunningham (right knee), Sydney Colson (ACL tear) and Aari McDonald (right foot) are all out for the rest of the season.

This is a developing story.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

