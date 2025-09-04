What happened to DiJonai Carrington? Minnesota Lynx star sidelined for blockbuster game against Las Vegas Aces (Sep. 4)

DiJonai Carrington will not suit up for the Minnesota Lynx in their blockbuster game against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. The star guard is listed on the Lynx injury report as &quot;out&quot; due to a left shoulder subluxation, an issue that has bothered the reigning Most Improved Player throughout the course of this season.The former Dallas Wings guard was in action on Monday when the Lynx registered a thumping 96-71 win at the Target Center. She suffered the injury during the second quarter of that game and played just 10 minutes on the night. She finished with four points on 1 of 5 shooting, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, along with one rebound, one steal and one block.Coach Cheryl Reeve provided an update on Carrington's injury after the Wings game, revealing the exact moment when the defensive-minded guard felt discomfort, while also confirming that she deals with such issues at regular intervals.&quot;Nai has a sub flex shoulder(partial dislocation), she told me she played defense to hard, I think when she slapped down at the ball it kind of sub flexed a little bit… I just know this is something she deals with,&quot; Reeve said.The Minnesota Lynx acquired DiJonai Carrington via a trade earlier in the season and her addition has bolstered the best team in the league. In 11 games with the Lynx, Carrington is averaging 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces?The Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces game will take place on Thursday (Sep. 4) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tip off is slated for 10 p.m. EST (1 p.m. PT).The Lynx vs. Aces game will be broadcast live on Vegas 34 (local) and FanDuel Sports Network - North (local). Live streaming will be available on Prime Video and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).