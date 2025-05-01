What happened to Georgia Amoore? Taking closer look as Mystics rookie's WNBA journey hits massive roadblock

Washington Mystics rookie guard Georgia Amoore could miss the entire 2025 WNBA campaign after sustaining a knee injury in practice. The unfortunate development rocked the backcourt rotation of the rebuilding team.

Ad

The Mystics shared the news about one of their top rookie picks by way of a press release on Wednesday, highlighting what happened and their immediate course of action.

The release read:

"The Washington Mystics announced that guard Georgia Amoore suffered a right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Tuesday's practice. Amoore and the team will examine treatment and rehabilitation options and provide an update as appropriate."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Mystics did not provide a timeline for her recovery, but a torn ACL is long-term in nature, typically taking 6 to 9 months to fully heal.

Georgia Amoore was selected sixth overall in this year's WNBA Draft following a solid collegiate run both at Virginia Tech and Kentucky. In college, she showed leadership, court vision and great shot-making, earning the interest of a lot of WNBA teams.

In Washington, she was expected to compete for the starting point guard role before she got hurt. The team is angling to bounce back from a tough campaign last season, where it finished with a 14-26 record and missed the playoffs for the first time in three years.

Ad

The Mystics open their 2025 WNBA season at home against the Atlanta Dream on May 16.

Georgia Amoore looking to bring the "dog" in her to the WNBA

Even before she got selected sixth overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Georgia Amoore was already looking forward to bringing the competitive fire in her to the team that would select her. Unfortunately, she will have to wait a while after suffering a knee injury.

Ad

The 5-foot-6 player from Victoria, Australia, spoke about it after being selected by the Washington Mystics in proceedings held last month.

"I know that I have to work in different ways, use my brain a little bit more. With my competitive background, I think I have a little bit of dog in me that's going to keep me fighting," she said of her mindset heading into the WNBA.

Ad

Ad

Georgia Amoore spent her first four years in college with Virginia Tech, where she finished with career averages of 14.7 points, 5.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 126 games.

She then played one year in Kentucky and had it eventful, going for 19.6 points, 6.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds and a steal in 31 games while helping the Wildcats make a deep run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More