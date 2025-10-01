What happened to Kelsey Mitchell? Fever's biggest nightmare comes to life as team's 'MVP' suffers potential season-ending injury

The Indiana Fever have been very unlucky with injuries this season, and it seemed like Kelsey Mitchell had joined the list. Mitchell appeared to go down with a non-contact leg injury in the third quarter of Game 5 on Tuesday. She was tended to by the Fever's training staff and was taken back to the locker.With around five minutes into the second half, Mitchell drove to the basket after getting a screen from Aliyah Boston, who was called for a moving screen. The lefty scorer then began to limp after the call was made and just went down to the floor with a problem on her left leg.The medical team, her teammates and even the Las Vegas Aces players expressed concern for Mitchell. They surrounded her and even blocked the cameras with towels, as a stretcher was called to assist.According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, Kelsey Mitchell was helped to the back and the stretcher wasn't used. She was also ruled out for the rest of the game and is currently being re-evaluated. Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippouLINKIndiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, per the Fever. No injury designation at this time -- she is still being evaluatedIt's a heartbreaking scenario for Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever, especially with all the injuries they have endured this season. Mitchell has only missed five games in her eight seasons in the league. Dano Mataya @drmatayaLINKTotal games missed by Kelsey Mitchell in her 8 year career: 5. Incredible durability.The Fever entered the playoffs without Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson, Chloe Bibby and Damiris Dantas. Clark ruled herself out of the rest of the season in early September, while Cunningham, McDonald and Colson went down with season-ending injuries in August. Bibby's lingering knee issue took her out for the remainder of the campaign, while Dantas has not been cleared out of concussion protocol since suffering a head injury on Sept. 11 during practice. Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.