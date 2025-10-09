What happened to Satou Sabally? Phoenix star exits Game 3 with brutal injury as Mercury's biggest nightmare comes to life

The Phoenix Mercury suffered a double blow in WNBA Finals Game 3 against the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday. Not only did the Mercury endure a heartbreaking 90-88 loss and fell into a 0-3 hole, but the franchise also saw its star player Satou Sabally sustain a brutal injury.The incident occurred during the fourth quarter when Sabally battled for a rebound under the rim. The Mercury star was sandwiched between two Aces players before she awkwardly fell on Kristen Bell’s leg. The former Dallas Wings standout struck her head on the Aces player’s knee and appeared to have strained her neck.The three-time All-Star remained on the floor and grimaced in pain as the Mercury’s medical team rushed to her side. Sabally was soon surrounded by players and staff while the crowd held its breath, praying for the German superstar. The 6-foot-4 forward was then helped off the court and taken directly to the locker room.Satou Sabally did not return to the game following the potentially season-ending injury. Her night ended after 31:38 minutes on the court, finishing with 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and one block. She shot efficiently, making 8 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 6 from beyond the arc.Nate Tibbetts offers update on Satou Sabally's injuriesPhoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts was asked about Satou Sabally’s health as soon as he arrived for post-game duties. Tibbetts did not have a concrete update on the German forward when asked whether she would enter concussion protocol.&quot;I haven't seen yet. Haven't heard. She was not in the locker room when I just went in there to talk. I have not heard.&quot;Meanwhile, the Mercury rallied from a 17-point deficit and tied the game twice in the final moments of Game 3. DeWanna Bonner made two clutch shots, and at one point it appeared the contest could head to overtime. However, A’ja Wilson sank a stone-cold game-winner with 0.1 seconds remaining, breaking the hearts of Phoenix’s supporters.