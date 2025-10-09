  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Satou Sabally
  • What happened to Satou Sabally? Phoenix star exits Game 3 with brutal injury as Mercury's biggest nightmare comes to life

What happened to Satou Sabally? Phoenix star exits Game 3 with brutal injury as Mercury's biggest nightmare comes to life

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 09, 2025 03:03 GMT
2025 WNBA Finals - Game Three - Las Vegas Aces v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
What happened to Satou Sabally? Phoenix star exits Game 3 with brutal injury as Mercury's biggest nightmare comes to life. (Image Source: Getty)

The Phoenix Mercury suffered a double blow in WNBA Finals Game 3 against the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday. Not only did the Mercury endure a heartbreaking 90-88 loss and fell into a 0-3 hole, but the franchise also saw its star player Satou Sabally sustain a brutal injury.

Ad

The incident occurred during the fourth quarter when Sabally battled for a rebound under the rim. The Mercury star was sandwiched between two Aces players before she awkwardly fell on Kristen Bell’s leg. The former Dallas Wings standout struck her head on the Aces player’s knee and appeared to have strained her neck.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The three-time All-Star remained on the floor and grimaced in pain as the Mercury’s medical team rushed to her side. Sabally was soon surrounded by players and staff while the crowd held its breath, praying for the German superstar. The 6-foot-4 forward was then helped off the court and taken directly to the locker room.

Ad

Satou Sabally did not return to the game following the potentially season-ending injury. Her night ended after 31:38 minutes on the court, finishing with 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and one block. She shot efficiently, making 8 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Nate Tibbetts offers update on Satou Sabally's injuries

Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts was asked about Satou Sabally’s health as soon as he arrived for post-game duties. Tibbetts did not have a concrete update on the German forward when asked whether she would enter concussion protocol.

Ad
"I haven't seen yet. Haven't heard. She was not in the locker room when I just went in there to talk. I have not heard."

Meanwhile, the Mercury rallied from a 17-point deficit and tied the game twice in the final moments of Game 3. DeWanna Bonner made two clutch shots, and at one point it appeared the contest could head to overtime. However, A’ja Wilson sank a stone-cold game-winner with 0.1 seconds remaining, breaking the hearts of Phoenix’s supporters.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications