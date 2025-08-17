What happened to Sophie Cunningham? Indiana Fever injury crisis deepens with knee injury

The Indiana Fever's injury woes continued after Sophie Cunningham's went down during Sunday's game against the Connecticut Sun. She was on the floor in pain and held her knee in the second quarter.The injury happened when the Sun's Bria Hartley fell into Cunningham's knee. She was assisted by her teammates off the court. According to Yahoo Sports, the Fever guard was declared out for the rest of the game.Cunningham is the fourth Indiana player out with an injury. Caitlin Clark has missed 12 straight games due to a groin injury, while Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald are out for the season.