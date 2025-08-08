  • home icon
  What happened to Sydney Colson? Veteran guard suffers brutal injury, possibly joining Caitlin Clark on sidelines (Aug. 7)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 08, 2025 02:46 GMT
The Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever suffered another injury blow as Sydney Colson went down with an injury on Thursday against the Phoenix Mercury. The Fever have been shorthanded in the backcourt nearly all season, and Colson's injury has only made things worse. Indiana has also been quiet at the trade deadline, which means it won't be able to bring major reinforcements for Colson.

The injury occurred in the first quarter, shortly after Colson entered the game. The veteran guard rushed for an offensive rebound on the wing, but slipped and was down for a lengthy period with her teammates surrounding her. Colson took a while to get back and was helped off the floor, limping, as she couldn't put any weight on her injured left leg.

The Fever were again left without true point guards on the floor with Clark sidelined, too.

According to the latest update via Fever's beat reporter, Scott Agness, Sydney Colson had been ruled out for the rest of the game, citing a left knee injury.

