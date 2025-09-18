  • home icon
  What happened to Temi Fagbenle? Valkyries suffer crushing blow moments before do-or-die Game 2 against Lynx

What happened to Temi Fagbenle? Valkyries suffer crushing blow moments before do-or-die Game 2 against Lynx

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 18, 2025 02:22 GMT
Golden State Valkyries v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
What happened to Temi Fagbenle? Valkyries suffer crushing blow moments before do-or-die Game 2 against Lynx. (Image Source: Getty)

Golden State Valkyries star Temi Fagbenle was ruled out of the team’s do-or-die Game 2 against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday. The announcement came moments before tipoff as the former Indiana Fever center reported pain in her right knee. The veteran is expected to be reevaluated at a later date.

With Fagbenle sidelined, Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase inserted Iliana Rupert into the starting lineup for the franchise’s first-ever home playoff game. Rupert logged 16:31 minutes off the bench in Game 1 but failed to score, going 0-for-2 from the field, including 0-for-2 from beyond the arc. She added three rebounds, one assist and one block.

As for Temi Fagbenle, the 6-foot-4 center started in Game 1 and played 20 minutes. She finished with 12 points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 5-for-8 from the floor and 0-for-1 from deep.

Edited by Atishay Jain
