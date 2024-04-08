What happens if you don't get drafted in the WNBA? Options for undrafted players explained

With the conclusion of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, attention now turns to the upcoming WNBA Draft scheduled for Apr. 15. The expected top pick is Iowa standout Caitlin Clark, who concluded her college career with an 87-75 defeat in the championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday.

Clark is widely predicted to be chosen by the Indiana Fever, who secured the top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft Lottery in December. While the focus is on Clark and other top prospects in the draft, an important question lingers: what happens if a player who declares for the WNBA draft doesn't get drafted?

There are alternative pathways for undrafted players, offering them hope for a future in professional basketball.

Some players who are not selected in the WNBA draft choose to stay connected to the sport by participating in open tryouts, which gives players the opportunity to stay active in the basketball community and potentially catch the attention of scouts.

Another option for undrafted players is to pursue basketball opportunities overseas. Leagues in Europe, Asia and Australia offer competitive play and the chance to earn a living through basketball.

Overseas play is not limited to undrafted players. Many established WNBA stars also compete in overseas leagues during the offseason to supplement their income and further develop their skills.

The WNBA Draft consists of three rounds, with each round featuring 12 picks. Like in the NBA, WNBA teams can trade draft picks. The order of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft is as follows:

Pick Number Team 1 Indiana Fever 2 Los Angeles Sparks 3 Phoenix Mercury 4 Seattle Storm 5 Dallas Wings (from Chicago Sky) 6 Washington Mystics 7 Minnesota Lynx 8 Atlanta Dream 9 Dallas Wings 10 Connecticut Sun 11 New York Liberty 12 Los Angeles Sparks (from Las Vegas Aces)

Becky Hammon went undrafted in the WNBA Draft

One notable example of an undrafted player finding success is Becky Hammon, who is now the coach of the Las Vegas Aces.

Despite not being selected in the 1999 WNBA draft following an illustrious collegiate career at Colorado State, Hammon signed with the New York Liberty as a free agent.

She played a key role in the team's success, helping them reach the WNBA Finals in three of her first four seasons. She became a WNBA All-Star in 2003, 2005-07, 2009 and 2011.

Hammon enjoyed a 16-season career in the WNBA and spent her last eight seasons with the San Antonio Stars. During her time with the franchise, she led the team to its first finals appearance in 2008.

On Aug. 5, 2014, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich made history by hiring Hammon as a full-time assistant coach, marking her the first woman in NBA history to hold such a position.

As the coach of the Aces, Hammon led the team to back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023.

Hammon, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame on Aug. 12, 2023, has also been inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame and the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame.