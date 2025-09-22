  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 22, 2025 05:32 GMT
WNBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever - Source: Imagn
"What more could I ask for as a vet": Natasha Howard expresses true emotions after 'hospital' Fever flirt with WNBA finals trip. [photo: Imagn]

Natasha Howard played a key role in helping the Indiana Fever whip the Las Vegas Aces 89-73 in Game 1 on Sunday in Sin City. The three-time WNBA champ contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year winner also helped slow down back-to-back MVP winner A’ja Wilson to 16 points on 6-for-22 shooting.

After the game, the 12-year veteran wrote on X:

“What more could I ask for as a vet.
“Fever strong.”
Natasha Howard agreed to return to the Fever, the team that made her the No. 5 pick of the 2014 draft. She signed a one-year, $214,466 contract to play for a franchise, which she said valued her the most. Howard wanted to be a veteran leader to a team built around young superstars Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

Howard has delivered as expected in the playoffs. She has been a steady and reliable presence contributor for the injury-riddled or “hospital” Fever. During Indiana’s three-game winning run in the playoffs, she has averaged 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

The two-time All-Star, who won the 2025 Commissioner’s Cup MVP award, stepped up where and when needed in Game 1 against the Aces. With Aliyah Boston tangling with A’ja Wilson for most of the night, Howard showed desperately needed versatility. She also held up well in stretches when asked to shadow the four-time MVP.

Natasha Howard’s championship pedigree has helped inexperienced and “hospital” Fever

When Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White introduced Natasha Howard to the media in May, White said that “there is no substitute for experience.” The bench tactician has not been disappointed in the player she won a championship with in Indiana in 2014.

Howard played poorly in a Game 1 loss to the Atlanta Dream roughly a week ago. With their season at stake, she helped carry the Fever to win back-to-back do-or-die games against the Dream in the first round. Howard showed composure and leadership in another solid outing in the victory against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 on Sunday.

Natasha Howard told reporters in May that she wanted to show some of her young teammates “what it takes to win a championship.” So far, she has delivered on that vow, a key reason the Fever could be flirting with a championship appearance.

