“What I want to do when the ball stops bouncing” - Sophie Cunningham reveals her post-retirement plans as she makes major foray into media world

Sophie Cunningham has risen into stardom this season after her performances with the Indiana Fever. However, she has since been sidelined with a torn MCL, which will keep her away from the basketball court until the end of the season.

Ad

In an interview with The New York Times, Cunningham revealed her post-retirement plans, hinting at a possible career in media and advertising.

“I think this is going to open up maybe what I want to do when the ball stops bouncing,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham has received numerous sponsorship deals following an incident in which she defended her teammate, Caitlin Clark, during an altercation involving Connecticut Sun players.

Ad

Trending

The incident earned her massive popularity not just among the Fever fans but also across the WNBA.

She posted advertisements for Ring, Arby's, among others, in the weeks after the altercation.

Cunningham also launched a podcast in July on top of some broadcast and social media work for the WNBA and the NBA.

Cunningham averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in 30 appearances this season.

Sophie Cunningham gets candid on "enforcer" tag

Sophie Cunningham has been regarded as the Fever's "enforcer" after the incident with Clark and the Sun. In an interview with The Arizona Republic, Cunningham got candid about her tag.

Ad

“I kind of laughed at it because I don’t really see myself as an enforcer,” she said. “I’m just someone who is always going to stand up for myself, for my teammates, and I’m always going to be a team-first person.

“When I did that, I read things from people who were like, ‘Oh, she did that because she knew she was going to get (more followers and endorsements).’ No. I had no idea this was going to blow up. I really didn’t. It was just the flow of the game, my thoughts got the best of me, and at the end of the day, it just shows that it’s OK to stick up for your teammates and you should be proud to do that.”

With her injury, however, Cunningham is expected to return to action next season, if she gets signed for an extension with the Fever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More