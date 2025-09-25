  • home icon
  WNBA
  Kelsey Mitchell
  What is "ICE" defense that Aces used to neutralize Kelsey Mitchell in Game 2?

What is "ICE" defense that Aces used to neutralize Kelsey Mitchell in Game 2?

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 25, 2025 04:36 GMT
What is "ICE" defense that Aces used to neutralize Kelsey Mitchell in Game 2?

The Las Vegas Aces knew they needed to do a better job of containing Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell after Sunday's 89-73 Game 1 loss. On Tuesday, the Aces bounced back with a 90-68 win by limiting the All-Star guard to 13 points on 4-for-14 shooting, including 1-for-6 from deep. With Mitchell struggling, the limping Fever suffered their most lopsided loss in this year’s playoffs.

A fan on X showed instances where the Aces employed an “ICE” defensive scheme to slow down Mitchell. According to “Hoop Student,” the ploy was popularized by former New York Knicks coach and defensive guru, Tom Thibodeau.

In the defensive setup, the Aces attacked the Fever side pick-and-rolls. Indiana carved Las Vegas in Game 1 by repeatedly using multiple screeners to free Kelsey Mitchell. The Aces adjusted by having the on-ball defender go over the screener and force Mitchell to the help defense.

Las Vegas’ adjustments guided Mitchell away from the screen and into traffic. By doing this, the Aces shrunk Mitchell’s road to the rim and collapsed the passing lane.

Mitchell tried to play decoy to punish the Aces, but the Fever, outside of Lexie Hull, kept misfiring from deep. Hull hit five of the seven 3-pointers Indiana converted in Game 2. With Mitchell hardly seeing daylight and shooters struggling, the injury-riddled Fever could not keep up with their hosts.

A’ja Wilson crucially helped in corralling Kelsey Mitchell

In Game 1, the Las Vegas Aces put NaLyssa Smith on Aliyah Boston to prevent A’ja Wilson from early foul trouble. The Indiana Fever responded by attacking Smith in almost every possession. Indiana’s first six points came with the former Fever as primary defender.

In Game 2, Aces coach Becky Hammon adjusted by putting the newly-named Defensive Player of the Year on Boston, Kelsey Mitchell’s primary pick-and-roll partner. Wilson proved she could toggle on to Boston and Mitchell as needed. The 6-foot-4 forward’s length bothered Mitchell on multiple occasions.

Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young collectively did a better job of slowing down Mitchell. The Aces’ three star guards consistently guided Mitchell into tight spaces where A’ja Wilson could bother Mitchell’s shot or force her to pass.

Game 3 on Friday will be in Indiana, where Fever coach Stephanie White could make adjustments to help Kelsey Mitchell get more open shots.

Edited by Michael Macasero
