"What about my kids being 3 hrs away": Caitlin Clark's teammate DeWanna Bonner casts away Fever fan's doubt over major career decision

The Indiana Fever added two-time league winner DeWanna Bonner to its roster to add veteran depth coming into the 2025 WNBA season. Bonner’s addition meant the Fever would have a fortified supporting cast alongside Caitlin Clark: new players Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson, and a core of Kelsey Mitchell, Sophia Cunningham, and Aliyah Boston.

Bonner's move from Connecticut Sun to Indiana has received mixed reactions on social media. The six-time WNBA All-Star took to X (formerly Twitter) to address one fan's concerns about the transition to Fever.

It started with the fan posting about how they are seemingly not over the transfer.

"I just got aggravated all over again.. One day I'll get over it but today isn't that day," the caption read.

DeWanna Bonner responded to the post, stating she is open to a conversation.

The back-and-forth tweet exchange continued, with the fan — whose username includes Bonner's fiancee and Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas — 'respectfully' asking if the new Fever star has noticed the reactions to her changing teams.

“Be for real for a second, you don't see why people would have an issue with this move?,” the fan asked Bonner.

DeWanna Bonner then emphasized that she does not see any issue with her move to the Fever after five seasons with the Connecticut Sun. She also cited that she is now closer to her family with the move to Indiana.

“No definitely respectfully.. I didn’t make that decision for people though! What about my kids being 3 hrs away, so I don’t have to miss out on their lives anymore .. it’s soooooo much more to our lives than basketball that yall miss!!,” she answered.

The fan continued to ask Bonner about playing with the Fever, especially with the often rowdy Indiana fans. The X account cited one instance when Alyssa Thomas, Bonner's partner and former Connecticut teammate, talked about racist behavior from Fever fans during the Sun’s playoff series in Indiana in Sept. 2024.

DeWanna Bonner reiterated that she has no problem with anyone’s opinion about her latest career move and that her decision is solely based on her family.

“She’s free to do that! And I support her 100% for doing that! Will keep supporting it throughout the league! Alyssa made the best decision for HER!! See where I’m going with that!! So I’m not suppose to make a decision that’s best for ME AND my two little humans bc of that?,” Bonner said.

Following this interaction, the latest Indiana Fever recruit posted an update on X thanking fans for their continued support that is definitely 'not unnoticed.'

DeWanna Bonner was part of the Connecticut Sun squad that knocked the Fever out of the playoffs last season. Bonner averaged 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in her final season in Connecticut before moving to Indiana.

DeWanna Bonner relishes opportunity to contribute to rising Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever made their first playoff appearance in 2016 last season after finishing with a 20-20 record. Joining a solid young core, DeWanna Bonner said she relishes the opportunity to play with the Fever in her statement after signing with the team.

"I’m extremely thankful to be joining an organization that’s on the rise and committed to growing the sport of women’s basketball…I can’t wait to see everyone at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in May," Bonner said.

Bonner is expected to be in the starting lineup of the Fever come the season opener in June. Aside from the new players, the team also hired a new coach - Stephanie White - with the hopes of topping last season’s breakthrough results.

