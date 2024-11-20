What is Lynne Roberts' coaching record? More about coaching style of Cameron Brink's new HC at LA Sparks

The LA Sparks announced Tuesday that they have hired Lynne Roberts as their new head coach. Roberts leaves her job in charge of the Utah Utes after nine years. But what is her coaching record and how does her style fit with Cameron Brink?

Roberts replaced Curt Miller, who was dismissed after two seasons at the helm. Miller was hired to turn things around in Los Angeles, but they were plagued by injuries in his first year and decided to rebuild last season.

During her tenure with the Utes, Roberts compiled a record of 165-116, including a 3-1 record this season. She leaves the program under Gavin Petersen, the team's associate head coach.

"The Sparks have a talented roster with tremendous upside, and we will compete tirelessly for WNBA championships," Roberts said, according to ESPN. "I believe Los Angeles should be the premier market in the WNBA, and I'm eager to partner with our players and front office to make this happen."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Lynne Roberts began her coaching career right after playing college basketball at Division II Seattle Pacific in 1997. Roberts served as an assistant coach of the Falcons for four seasons before being hired as head coach by the Chico State Wildcats.

Roberts was with Chico State from 2002 to 2006, compiling a record of 86-31 and a trip to the NCAA D-II Final Four in her final season there. She took charge of the Pacific Tigers in Division I for nine seasons with a 135-144 record.

After Pacific, Roberts was hired by the Utah Utes and turned them into regulars of the past three NCAA tournaments. She was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2023 after leading Utah to a 27-5 record.

Lynne Roberts perfectly fits into a young roster featuring Cameron Brink

Lynne Roberts perfectly fits into a young roster featuring Cameron Brink. (Photo: IMAGN)

While it's surprising that the LA Sparks hired Lynne Roberts, it seems like a perfect fit for their young roster featuring Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson. They also have the second pick next year, as well as one of the most improved players of the year in Dearica Hamby.

Roberts is known as an offensive coach who prioritizes the 3-point shot, shots in the paint and at the rim. She's expected to run the same offense, the best in the nation last season, with the Sparks. She has adapted to the modern game by almost removing the mid-range shot from her repertoire.

"Her ability to partner with players while creating a winning culture will translate as we continue our path toward championship contention," Sparks general manager Raegan Pebley said. "Lynne has a dynamic and forward-thinking offensive mind, and her up-tempo style fits perfectly with the way we want to play. We love how she maximized her talent at Utah in one of the nation's strongest conferences."

Expand Tweet

In addition to her offense, Lynne Roberts was mentored by Stanford's legendary coach Tara VanDerveer. Cameron Brink played her entire collegiate career under VanDerveer, leading to four NCAA tournament appearances, two Final Four appearances and one NCAA championship in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback